BASEBALL
The Rome Braves win 3-0 vs. Crawdads; rematch tonight. Media release: In a pivotal moment in Rome's six game stent with the Crawdads, Andrew Hoffmann stepped up and delivered a much needed outing.
Rome entered Thursday night's matchup with the Hickory Crawdads down two games to none in the series. In the prior two contests, the Braves had been outscored twenty-one runs to nine. To avoid falling in a three nothing hole in the series, Braves manager Kanekoah Texeira gave the ball to one of Atlanta's top thirty prospects in right handed pitcher Andrew Hoffmann.
Rome and Hickory seemed to be locked into a pitcher's duel until the bottom of the third when Justyn-Henry Malloy would drive a sacrifice fly to left field deep enough to score Cade Bunnell. The Rome Braves donned the 1974 throwback Atlanta Braves jerseys, and they played ball like it was 1974. Station to station tactics would see Rome score two more runs on another sacrifice fly from Justyn-Henry Malloy, and Christian Robinson would ground into a double play to plate the third and final run for the Braves.
The story of the night would be the zero in the run column for the Crawdads. Rome's Andrew Hoffmann hurled six shutout innings, giving up only four hits, two walks, and striking out seven. The Braves' pen would continue their absolute dominance in the month of June, as RJ Freure and Jake McSteen would combine to eat the last three innings of the game. The righty and lefty duo would collectively give up two hits, no runs, one walk, and fan four Crawdads batters.
The dominant pitching outing would give the Braves the win by a final score of three runs to none, their thirty-sixth win of the season. Andrew Hoffmann earned his sixth win of the season and Jake McSteen picked up his second save of the year
- Next: Home vs. Hickory tonight through Sunday.
Atlanta Braves take matinee finale vs. Giants, 7-6. Braves assistant hitting coach Bobby Magallanes saw Dansby Swanson struggle to hide his frustration after going hitless and committing an error through the first six innings of Wednesday night’s game at Truist Park.
“I was just looking at Mags and shaking my head because I wasn’t a happy camper,” Swanson said. “He came up to me and said, ‘You’re going to win this one for us or you’re going to come up in a big time.’”
Magallanes’ message may have proven more prophetic than he envisioned. Swanson fueled Wednesday night’s comeback 4-3 win with a ninth-inning homer, then he hit two more homers -- including a decisive one -- in the Braves’ 7-6 win over the Giants on Thursday afternoon at Truist Park. Schedule
- Next: Home vs. Dodgers tonight through Sunday.
- Roster:
Football
High school
Aug. 19: Barron Stadium to host three Corky Kell Classic football games: 2:30 p.m. Mt. Pisgah vs. Fellowship Christian; 5:30 p.m. Cass vs. Kennesaw Mountain; and 8:30 p.m., Rome vs. Creekside.
Atlanta Falcons
The Atlanta Falcons have announced the open practice dates for 13 practices at the 2022 AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp with 12 at IBM Performance Field and one at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. A limited number of free tickets for each of the 12 open practices at IBM Performance Field are available at the following link: https://am.ticketmaster.com/falcons/22trainingcamp
- July 29-30: 9:30 a.m.
- Aug. 1, 10 a.m.
- Aug. 2, 3, 5, 6-10, 9:30 a.m.
- Monday. Aug. 15, Mercedes-Benz Stadium, 6:30 p.m.
- Wednesday-Thursday, Aug. 24-25, IBM Performance Field, Joint practices with Jacksonville, 1 p.m.
Preseason schedule:
- Aug. 12: At Detroit, 6 p.m., Fox 5.
- Aug. 22: At the Jets, 8 p.m., ESPN.
- Aug. 27: Home vs. Jacksonville, 3 p.m.
Local colleges
- Berry Vikings football, at Maryville, Sept. 3, 1 p.m.
- Shorter Hawks football, at Brevard, N.C., Sept. 3, tba.
