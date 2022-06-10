BASEBALL
The Rome Braves win again, 5-2, over visiting Blue Rocks. Media release: Andrew Hoffmann would get the ball for the Braves, and Rodney Theophile would get the start for the Blue Rocks in his High-A debut.
Rome would get on the board early in the bottom of the first with Cody Milligan scoring on a single from Landon Stephens to put the Braves up one to nothing. The Braves' bats would stay hot in the bottom of the second with a Christian Robinson triple. Robinson would score on a wild pitch from Wilmington's Theophile to put the Braves up two runs to none.
A Beau Philip double in the bottom of the sixth would prove to be the difference in the night's contest, as he plated the go ahead runs in the form of Landon Stephens and Javier Valdes. Christian Robinson would tack on one more for good measure with a single to right field that scored Bryson Horne, putting the Braves up five runs to two.
Andrew Hoffmann would work five full innings on Thursday night, giving up two runs on seven hits while striking out three. The stat of the night for Hoffmann would be the zero he hung in the walk column. The Rome bullpen would continue to absolutely dominate hitters with four scoreless frames in tonight's contest. Trey Riley would be the first man out for the Braves to work the sixth. Riley would go a full inning and collect two strikeouts.
Isrrael De La Cruz would relieve Riley to cover the seventh, and De La Cruz would keep the line moving as he went one inning with two strike outs as well. The eighth inning would see Jake McSteen give up just one hit and a walk, but two strikeouts would get McSteen out of a jam and keep the Braves' lead at three. Ben Dum would be the man called upon to slam the door out of the pen, and he would do just that. two strikeouts and no walks would end the game for the Blue Rocks, and give the Braves the win by a final score of five runs to two.
- Up next: Wilmington in town tonight through Sunday.
Atlanta Braves make it eight straight, top Pirates 3-1. Schedule
- Next: Home today-Sunday vs. Pirates.
HIGH SCHOOL
Aug. 19: Barron Stadium to host three Corky Kell Classic football games: 2:30 p.m. Mt. Pisgah vs. Fellowship Christian; 5:30 p.m. Cass vs. Kennesaw Mountain; and 8:30 p.m., Rome vs. Creekside.
ATLANTA FALCONS:
Preseason schedule:
- Aug. 12: At Detroit, 6 p.m., Fox 5.
- Aug. 22: At the Jets, 8 p.m., ESPN.
- Aug. 27: Home vs. Jacksonville, 3 p.m.
LOCAL COLLEGES
- Berry Vikings football, at Maryville, Sept. 3, 1 p.m.
- Shorter Hawks football, at Brevard, N.C., Sept. 3, tba.
Astrid Escobar named Berry's swim and dive coach. In 2011, while a swimmer at the University of the South, Astrid Escobar Escobar set the Cage Center record for the 200-yard breaststroke, 2:25.60. As Berry's next swim/dive coach, she might be training the next person to top that record.
With a wide knowledge of the sport and of the Southern Athletic Association, Astrid Escobar has been named the new Head Coach of Berry's Men's and Women's Swim and Dive programs. The announcement was made by Berry Director of Athletics Dr. Angel Mason.
"Astrid is a tremendous young coach with a passion for swimming that is matched by few," said Mason. "She is someone I believe will have a positive impact on our swim and dive student-athletes experience and on the athletic department in general."
"I'm excited for the opportunity to join such a supportive and engaged community," said Escobar. "I am thankful to everyone involved in the hiring process, including the hiring committee, the swim and dive teams, Berry President Dr. Stephen Briggs, Debbie Heida, and Dr. Mason."
Most recently, Escobar was an assistant coach at the University of St. Thomas in Saint Paul, Minn. Escobar also served as Head Coach of Men's and Women's Swimming & Diving at State University of New York at Fredonia from 2019 to 2021.
She also made stops at the University of Wisconsin-La Crosse and Hamilton College.
Escobar will begin her post on July 1.