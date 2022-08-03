An older driver traveling the wrong direction on U.S. 27 Tuesday afternoon grazed a Chattooga County sheriff's deputy's car and then came to a stop in a blinding rain where she was hit head-on. She was the second person to die on Rome/Floyd highways since Sunday and the fourth since July 16.

The driver has been identified as 87-year-old Annie Vivian Millican of Trion who died from blunt force trauma caused by the collision, says Floyd County Coroner Gene Proctor. She was pronounced dead at the scene by Deputy Coroner Chris Giles at 6:25 p.m.

0
0
0
1
0

Recommended for you

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Register
Log In