Advance voting concludes this afternoon for the runoff election. The ballot is Democrats only with four statewide races to be decided.

Through Tuesday, 55 people voted at the Floyd County Elections Office at 18 E. 12th St. Hours are 9 a.m. until 5 p.m. We're awaiting Wednesday and Thursday updates.

Also through Tuesday, the county had received 175 absentee ballot requests with 21 already returned. The deadline to return them to the elections office is by 7 p.m. Tuesday, June 21.

On election day, all precincts will be open from 7 a.m. until 7 p.m.

Those who voted in the Republican primary can’t vote in the Democratic runoffs. Turnout in the May 24 primary: Just over 3,000 Democratic ballots were cast.

Also, those who registered to vote through May 21 can vote in the runoff even if they were too late to vote in the primary.

The sample ballot (all Democrats):

♦ Lieutenant governor: Charlie Bailey vs. Kwanza Hall.

♦ Secretary of state: Dee Hawkins-Haigler vs Bee Nguyen

♦ Secretary of labor: William Boddie Jr. vs. Nicole Horn

♦ Insurance commissioner: Raphael Baker vs. Janice Laws Robinson. Where to vote? Please go to the MVP page♦ from the Secretary of State’s office.

