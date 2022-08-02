The trailer opens with a gorgeous view of the DeSoto Theatre on Broad Street, complete with the marquee teasing two words: "Fright Night."
It soon cuts away to the front of the former Toys R Us outside of Mount Berry Mall, most recently used as as a season popup store for ... Spirit Halloween.
A bit later, those two familiar stacks at the Lindale Mill get a cameo.
All are part of a 92-second teaser trailer for Spirit Halloween: The Movie, filmed here last year and starring Christopher Lloyd, Rachel Leigh Cook, Marla Gibbs and Jaiden J. Smith among others.
Jim Powell of the Historic DeSoto Theatre Foundation says crews "did a full day shoot at the DeSoto, using several spaces in the theatre, including the entry way, concessions gallery and the stage. We're hoping for a potential film screening later this fall."
In addition to the local landmarks, Rome's Seth Ingram is listed as an associate producer. Ingram also is the executive in charge of the Rome International Film Festival, set for Nov. 10-13 this year, as well as chair of film and theater at Georgia Highlands College.
An added plus: Spirit Halloween, the store, is returning to the shoot site for another season, according to the company's website. That's an especially smart marketing move with the movie also due in October. Just look at the continuing foot traffic outside the Claremont House following season four of Stranger Things.
For more on the trailer:
The official synopsis on the movie's Instagram account: "When a new pop-up Halloween store opens in a deserted strip mall, three middle school friends who think they’ve outgrown trick or treating make a dare to spend the night locked inside the store Halloween night. But they soon find out that the store is haunted by an angry evil spirit who has possessed the creepy animatronic characters. The kids will need to embark on a thrilling and spooky adventure in order to survive the night and avoid becoming possessed themselves."
Entertainment Weekly offers this instant analysis: "The teaser is giving off massive Nickelodeon meets Stranger Things and The Goonies vibes, thanks to the spunky gang of kid stars, spooky mystery, and Rachel Leigh Cook (She's All That) — who is totally serving an '80s-esque Winona Ryder. Though the family-friendly movie might not give gorehounds the bloodfest they're hoping for, its campy concept definitely seems like something worth watching with a group of friends (preferably after a few bottles of wine)."