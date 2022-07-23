Expanded reports on the following are available lower on our home page, on today's Rome News-Tribune website or on both Hometown and RNT Facebook pages.
Covid and back to school: Updates from Rome City, Floyd County schools as they prepare for a new school year amid another surge of the virus.
Local project get backing from Georgia's U.S. senators.
From Polk County Fire Rescue: "We appreciate all who participated in the fundraiser (Saturday) in Rockmart for the Ingram family. We made $5,736. Sunday, we will be at Kroger in Cedartown from 11:30 a.m. until 4 p.m. Hopefully we can raise double the money than what we made in Rockmart. (A fire captain and his family lost their son following an accident on Lake Martin last week).
Local public health officials are asking to hear from anyone who may have been bitten by a rabid beaver in an incident Wednesday, July 20, at an Armuchee Creek swimming hole in north Floyd County.
According to reports, an individual was bitten or scratched attempting to keep the beaver from attacking another person floating nearby. The individual killed the beaver which subsequently tested positive for rabies at the state lab.
“Animal rabies is endemic in our northwest Georgia animal population,” says Shane Hendrix, environmental health manager for the Floyd County Health Department, “and aggressive behavior is characteristic of a rabid animal but identifying rabies in a local beaver is extremely unusual.”
Hendrix asks anyone who was in the vicinity of the incident and was bitten or scratched or believes they may have been bitten or scratched to call 706-295-6651 for advice and possible treatment.