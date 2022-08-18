The headlines relating to the Rome City Schools system are changing almost by the hour. We have several stories posted this morning with updates from Hometown Headlines and the Rome News-Tribune.
Additional reporting is continuing with more updates expected throughout the day.
Because of the volume of information, we are summarizing some of the key developments here while encouraging your to read each of the related stories for expanded detail.
Those updates:
Brawls on campus: 11 students have been charged following two separate brawls at Rome High Tuesday and Wednesday. Part of one situation was caught on student video. Enhanced security continues both at RHS and Rome Middle.
School board race: A third candidate qualified to run for the open seat on the Rome Board of Education in the November election. Jennifer Carpenter -- who goes by Jenny Hall Carpenter -- qualified on Wednesday, joining Toni Blanchard and Ron Roach. Qualifying ends at 4:30 p.m. Friday; the seat is on the Nov. 8 ballot.
Multimillion-dollar middle school? The replacement Rome Middle School plan carries a price tag in excess of $120 million and could take two addition extra-penny sales taxes packages over the next 15 years to fund.
Superintendent search: One development on Wednesday. Marietta Schools Superintendent Grant Rivera said Eric Holland would be released from his just-signed contract if he chooses to return to Rome. There is a mandatory 14-day waiting period on a final Rome vote from Tuesday's decision to pursue Holland, currently principal of Marietta High.
About that search: We offer a Q & A on issues relating to hiring Rome's next superintendent.
School system options: There is a large backlash among parents, some fueled by the on-campus guns and fights and others by the naming of the finalist. Some are exploring different schools. On Wednesday, this was posted: "Floyd County Schools is currently accepting out-of-district applications! Please inquire at your desired school."