Long waits and some students were late to classes but overall the first morning of enhanced security protocols were deemed "successful" this morning by Interim Superintendent Dawn Williams.

"I would say that our first day of searches was successful. We will be adding more check stations tomorrow during peak arrival time to allow for quicker entry," Williams said midmorning Monday. "Thank you to the staff for getting it all planned and implemented and thank you to the parents and students for their patience as we put new procedures in place."

0
0
1
0
1

Recommended for you

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Register
Log In