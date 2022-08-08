Long waits and some students were late to classes but overall the first morning of enhanced security protocols were deemed "successful" this morning by Interim Superintendent Dawn Williams.
"I would say that our first day of searches was successful. We will be adding more check stations tomorrow during peak arrival time to allow for quicker entry," Williams said midmorning Monday. "Thank you to the staff for getting it all planned and implemented and thank you to the parents and students for their patience as we put new procedures in place."
Previously
An updated list of expanded security steps for Rome High is out, all beginning this morning as students report at 7:30.
The changes follow the arrest of two students charged with having loaded Glocks on campus last week and a series of resulting meetings by school administrators, the school board and others.
What students, parents and guardians can expect today:
There will be two entrances into the school during drop-off time, with tardy students and students with off-campus class or work experiences allowed to come in late only through the front door. Doors to the school will not be open until 7:30 each morning.
Car riders will continue to enter through the west gym.
Bus riders and student drivers will enter through the door to the main gym near the commons.
All other entrances with the exception of the front door will be locked.
Upon entering school, students will remove and carry in hand all jackets, hoodies or any outer layer clothing so that these items may be examined for contraband.
Dress code warnings will be given on Monday with full implementation of consequences beginning on Tuesday.
Student book bags and other bags will be searched upon entering the school. Any bags that are not needed should be left at home.
Additional Rome Police Department officers will be on-site during drop-off time during searches and for a specified period of time each morning. Administrators will also be present at each search location. K-9 officer teams will also have a presence.
New ID badges will be printed and delivered to students within the week. Student badges will include safety code reminders added to the back of the ID, and students will be required to wear ID badges at all times.
Each grade level will have an assembly on Monday to review safety protocols as well as key rules and dress code.
Weapon detection systems and scanners for entrances will be researched and implemented as soon as possible.
The school board's normally scheduled monthly meeting is set for 5:45 p.m. Tuesday at the College and Career Academy.