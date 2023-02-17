Darlington names Wayne Groves as head football coach. The announcement on Tommy Atha's replacement was made Thursday afternoon. Groves has been serving as defensive coordinator and strength and conditioning coordinator at Rome High School where the Wolves had the state's no. 1 defense three times.
Bally Sports South announced Brandon Gaudin as their new play-by-play voice for Braves telecasts. (From MLB) Gaudin replaces Chip Caray, who is now the Cardinals’ TV play-by-play announcer.
Gaudin, 39, passionately followed the Braves while growing up in Evansville, Ind., and he became an Atlanta resident while he served as the play-by-play man for Georgia Tech football and men’s basketball from 2013-16. He has spent the past seven years calling games for FOX Sports and The Big Ten Network.
Now, Gaudin will team with analyst Jeff Francoeur to serve as the Braves’ primary television announcers.
“Today is the realization of a childhood dream,” Gaudin said. “I get to be behind the mic for the team I grew up idolizing. And the team who fostered my love for both sports and broadcasting. I’m grateful to both the Braves and Bally Sports for this incredible opportunity. I cannot wait to work alongside this team and talented broadcast crew.”
ESPN’s Tom Hart and Eric Collins, who calls Charlotte Hornets games for Bally Sports, were among the others interviewed for the job.
Atlanta Braves report to North Port. Position players are due on Feb. 20. Full squad workout: Feb. 21.
Spring training: First game is Saturday, Feb. 25, vs. the Red Sox at North Port. Schedule
Rome Braves' schedule
April 6: Opening day for the 2023 season at AdventHealthPark, 7 p.m., vs. Greenville Drive.
Rome Braves' job fair: Saturday, 9 a.m. until noon. Jobs include Press Box, Tradin' Post team store, Parking Lot Crew, Clubhouse, Grounds Crew, Box Office. The job fairs will be held in the Three Rivers Club restaurant at the stadium.
