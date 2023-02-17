Brandon Gaudin

Darlington names Wayne Groves as head football coach. The announcement on Tommy Atha's replacement was made Thursday afternoon. Groves has been serving as defensive coordinator and strength and conditioning coordinator at Rome High School where the Wolves had the state's no. 1 defense three times.

