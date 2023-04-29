From Apr 7, 2023: Atlanta Braves center fielder Michael Harris II (23) receives the rookie of the year award before a game against the San Diego Padres at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports
Roster: Michael Harris II was activated from the injured list before Friday night’s series opener against the Mets. Harris had been sidelined since April 7 with a sore lower back. He played two Minor League rehab games with Triple-A Gwinnett before being activated. The Braves also returned Eli White from the paternity list and then optioned him to Gwinnett. Nick Solak was optioned to Gwinnett on Thursday.
Rome Braves in Greensboro today-Sunday.
Braves win 6-0 over Grasshoppers; play two this evening.
The Falcons have selected offensive lineman Matthew Bergeron from Syracuse with the No. 38 overall selection in the 2023 NFL Draft. They traded up for the opportunity to do so, making a deal with the the Indianapolis Colts. Atlanta gave up the Nos. 44 and 110 overall pick for the right to add Bergeron.
Let's learn more about the player the Falcons traded up to get:
Height: 6-foot-5
Weight: 318
School: Syracuse
Honors: Second-team all-ACC, Team captain
The Falcons have selected Zach Harrison from Ohio State with the No. 75 overall selection in the 2023 NFL Draft. Read on to learn more about the Falcons' third-round pick:
Height: 6-foot-5
Weight: 274 pounds
School: Ohio State
2022 stats: 34 tackles | 3.5 sacks | 8 tackles for loss | 3 forced fumbles | 5 passes defensed | 1 INT
Honors: Second-team All-Big-Ten
What picks the Falcons currently have:
Fourth round: No. 110 (from Tennessee)*; No. 113
Seventh round: No. 224 (from Las Vegas)**; No. 225
*Acquired as part of Julio Jones trade
How to watch:
Saturday, April 29 (12-7 p.m. ET): NFL Draft, Rounds 4-7 - ABC, ESPN, NFL Network, ESPN Deportes, ESPN Radio