Rome advances to the final four in 6A football championship race.

Football  

High school football playoffs scores:
 
State championship: Oh so close for Unity Christian. Final score: Unity lost to Sherwood, 43-40.
  • 6ARome 17, Marist 7. Will travel to Langston Hughes.
  • Cartersville 56, Coffee 28. Will travel to Warner Robins.
  • Ware County 35, Calhoun 0.
  • Cedartown 26, Bainbridge 21. Will host North Oconee.
  • Fitzgerald 21, Rockmart 14 in double overtime

Atlanta Falcons 

