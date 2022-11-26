Truett's Chick-fil-A Sports: Unity edged in bid for state football title. Rome, Cartersville advance. Georgia Tech at Georgia noon today, ESPN. Nov 26, 2022 3 hrs ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Rome advances to the final four in 6A football championship race. Steve Eckhoff Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Football High school football playoffs scores: State championship: Oh so close for Unity Christian. Final score: Unity lost to Sherwood, 43-40.6A: Rome 17, Marist 7. Will travel to Langston Hughes.Cartersville 56, Coffee 28. Will travel to Warner Robins.Ware County 35, Calhoun 0.Cedartown 26, Bainbridge 21. Will host North Oconee.Fitzgerald 21, Rockmart 14 in double overtimeAtlanta Falcons Sunday: At Washington, 1 p.m., Fox 5.Roster: State colleges:Georgia: Saturday hosting Tech, noon, ESPN. Dec. 3: Georgia will meet LSU in the SEC Championship in Atlanta.Georgia Tech: At Georgia, noon, ESPN. BasketballBerry men: ScheduleBerry women: ScheduleShorter men: ScheduleShorter women: Schedule. Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Recommended for you Thank you for reading! Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments. We have used your information to see if you have a subscription with us, but did not find one. Please use the button below to verify an existing account or to purchase a new subscription. Your current subscription does not provide access to this content. Please use the button below to manage your account. Register Log In Verify account Manage/Add service Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Rome News Updates Would you like to receive our daily news in your inbox? Signup today! Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists Trending Picks for high school football playoffs third round Truett's Chick-fil-A Sports: High school playoffs continue Friday; John McClellan's latest picks. Georgia maintains no. 1 spot in playoff rankings. Truett's Chick-fil-A Sports: A look at today's college, NFL games. Friday night high school playoff schedule. Falcons at Washington on Sunday. Truett's Chick-fil-A Sports: Georgia expected to stay no. 1 in playoff rankings after wild football weekend. Thanksgiving TV football schedule.. Truett's Chick-fil-A Sports: Georgia Tech upsets NC, 21-17. Stubborn win for Georgia over Kentucky. Falcons host Bears today. This Friday's high school playoff schedule. Today's Weather Right Now 42° Clear Humidity: 94% Cloud Coverage: 66% Wind: 2 mph UV Index: 3 Moderate Sunrise: 07:23:51 AM Sunset: 05:31:25 PM Today A mix of clouds and sun during the morning will give way to cloudy skies this afternoon. High 67F. Winds ESE at 10 to 15 mph. Tonight Rain likely. Low 56F. Winds SE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall near a half an inch. Locally heavy rainfall possible. Tomorrow Intervals of clouds and sunshine. High 64F. Winds WSW at 10 to 20 mph. Search Hometown Headlines Site search Search Recent Comments Podcasts Rome Floyd Chamber Small Business Spotlight – Ciara McKnight with A Teen’s Choice and Lynn Green with PFLAG Podcasts Rome Floyd Chamber Small Business Spotlight – Ciara McKnight with A Teen’s Choice and Lynn Green with PFLAG State & Region Walker, Warnock clash over character and competence in final stretch of long campaign Georgia Supreme Court reinstates abortion ban Georgia Supreme Court OKs early Saturday voting State & Region Georgia House Democrats assemble leadership team New Hyundai plant in Bryan County draws second supplier House Speaker David Ralston lies in state at Capitol