April 6: Opening day for the 2023 season at AdventHealthPark, 7 p.m., vs. Greenville Drive.
Basketball
Simply the best: The Unity Christian Lady Lions are the GAPPS State Champions after a 40-32 win over Horizon Christian Academy.
Colleges:
Berry men top Birmingham-Southern, 78-63. The Vikings face Sewanee at 2 p.m. Sunday in the Cage Center for the SAA conference title.
Berry women fall: Berry's women's basketball team forced overtime in the semifinal round of the Southern Athletic Association tournament in Danville, Ky, but were ultimately defeated 65-59 by host Centre College in the extra period.
Elizabeth Seirzant kept the Vikings alive in the final seconds of the fourth quarter, netting a layup just before the buzzer to make it 52-all. Berry kept it tight in the overtime period until the Colonels put up seven points in the final 60 seconds to distance themselves.
Both teams kept it close in a low scoring first quarter, with Centre inching out the Vikings 11-10 to close out the first 10 minutes. Elly Callihan pulled the Vikings in front 22-13 on a fastbreak in the paint, that being the largest lead they would be able to hold of the afternoon. The Colonels gained enough momentum to score nine unanswered points to make it 23-22 before halftime.
With under three minutes to play in the fourth quarter, the Colonels held a seven-point lead on the Vikings. Over the next minute, Berry went on an 8-2 run to cut the deficit to one.
During overtime Centre was able to break away in the final minute running their lead to seven as their offense overcame the Vikings.
Kenadie Lee led the Vikings with 14 points, Callahan followed with 11 and added nine rebounds.