Football
NFL
- Trevor Lawrence, Jaguars stun Chargers 31-30. Media release: he Cardiac Cats started frigid, then they got hot. Really hot. Then they came back.
All. The. Way. Back.
Trevor Lawrence followed four first-half interceptions with four touchdown passes, and a Jaguars team that thrived on late dramatics to make the postseason pulled off its most stunning rally – a 31-30 victory over the Los Angeles Chargers in front of 70,250 in an AFC Wild Card Playoff game at TIAA Bank Field Saturday.
"It kind of epitomizes our season," Lawrence said. "We're never out of it."
Kicker Riley Patterson's 36-yard field goal with :00 remaining gave the Jaguars the victory. They trailed 27-0 in the second quarter, then rallied to within 30-28 with Lawrence's fourth touchdown pass in as many series – a nine-yarder to wide receiver Christian Kirk with 5:25 remaining.
"My hat's off to our guys for just battling," Jaguars Head Coach Doug Pederson said.
Lawrence, who led consecutive second-half touchdown drives of 89, 68 and 70 yards, drove the Jaguars 61 yards on 10 plays to set up Patterson's game-winner. Lawrence had pulled the Jaguars to within two with a one-yard dive for a two-point conversion after Kirk's touchdown.
"That's what I love about Trevor," Pederson said, calling Saturday "a great performance by our quarterback."
Patterson's game-winner came two plays after a 25-yard run by Jaguars running back Travis Etienne Jr. on fourth-and-1 from the Chargers 41.
"A thing of beauty," Pederson called Patterson's game-winning field goal.
The 27-point rally marked the third-biggest comeback in NFL postseason history.
"This one was unique," Jaguars wide receiver Zay Jones said.
The AFC South Champion Jaguars (10-8) trailed 27-7 at halftime after committing five first-half turnovers, including four interceptions by Lawrence.
Lawrence's three first-quarter interceptions all led to Los Angeles scores, and the Chargers led 17-0 after the first quarter. Chargers cornerback Asante Samuel Jr. intercepted Lawrence three times in the first half, and Lawrence threw four first-half interceptions.
Los Angeles drove 34 yards for its first two touchdowns and drove 35 yards for 17 of its 27 first-half points.
The Jaguars, who rallied from 17, 17, nine and 10 points behind to win their final four regular-season home games, then rallied again in front of a frenzied crowd – with Lawrence throwing a touchdown pass to tight end Evan Engram late in the second quarter and third-quarter touchdown passes to wide receivers Marvin Jones Jr. and Zay Jones to pull the Jaguars to within 30-20 entering the fourth quarter.
Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert, the No. 6 overall selection in the 2020 NFL Draft, completed 24 of 43 passes for 273 yards and one touchdown. The Jaguars registered three sacks and no takeaways.
Lawrence, the No. 1 overall selection in the 2021 NFL Draft, completed 28 of 47 passes for 288 yards and four touchdowns with four interceptions. Etienne rushed for 109 yards on 20 carries.
"We all believed; we really did," Lawrence said. "That's the crazy thing. It's easy to say it after but you don't win a game like that if you don't really believe it yourself. It was a special night. I'm just proud of the group, this city … it was a special night for a lot of people and I'm just thankful for everybody who played a part in it."
- The Jaguars advance to next week's second round in the NFL playoffs.
- More wild card games today, Monday. Playoffs
Georgia National Championship Celebration. Media release: A year ago, when we all packed into Sanford Stadium on a cold January afternoon to celebrate the Georgia football team's first national championship since the 1980 season, it was with a sense of awe and elation. The Bulldogs, so close for so long, had finally done it.
On Saturday, when we all packed into the stadium on another cold January afternoon, the mood at the celebration of Georgia's second straight national title was equally ebullient, but it also felt different. There was less a sense of, "Can you believe it?!!!" Instead, it was more like, "Darn right!"
Quoting the great John Wooden, coach Kirby Smart reminded the 50,000-plus on hand Saturday — only about half of the stadium was open due to construction — that winning takes talent. "But to repeat, it takes character," Smart said in praising his players who came back this season on a mission to keep building and keep winning.
During the 2021 season, the Bulldogs were the best team in the country all season right up until they got humbled by Alabama in the SEC Championship Game. It was a loss that was probably the best thing that could have happened to Georgia if it was going to emerge from the College Football Playoff victorious, holding the big trophy at the end.
This season, the defending national champs opened with a 49-3 thrashing of a good Oregon team, and the stage was set. Georgia showed in that first game, inside its home away from home, Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, that the Bulldogs might have had 15 players drafted from the 2021 team, but they were still the team to beat.
And nobody beat them. There were scares, of course, particularly a 26-22 win at Missouri that required a fourth-quarter rally. "Every one of them believed," Smart recalled Saturday, recounting the look in his players' eyes at halftime that day.
And then there was the Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl against Ohio State, which required a 14-point fourth-quarter rally. And a bit of luck when the Buckeyes missed a 50-yard field goal attempt as time expired, preserving Georgia's 42-41 win.
That missed kick sent the Bulldogs west, to SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, Calif., where, 365 days after Georgia bested Alabama for last season's championship, our heroes took the field as a mighty favorite against underdog TCU. And proceeded to post the most lopsided win in FBS postseason history, 65-7.
There was no need for a rally this time. It was 17-7 after the first quarter, 38-7 at halftime, and after that it was a stress-free ride into the sunset.
"When everyone is pulling in the same direction, toward the same goal, it's amazing what can happen," J. Reid Parker Director of Athletics Josh Brooks said during the celebration on Dooley Field.
About 45 minutes before the championship parade's 12:30 start time, both sides of Lumpkin Street by Spec Towns Track all the way down to the Tate Center were jammed with fans. Some held signs, some held beverages ranging from coffee to ward off the chill to more traditional tailgating choices. Some were properly dressed for the cold and blustery conditions, others (typically of student age) were dressed like they were going to a game in September. And one fan was dressed in a thick, plush teddy-bear onesie, with a red Nick Chubb jersey on top. This is Athens, after all.
As the parade got rolling beside Butts-Mehre Heritage Hall, in the lead, of course, was Smart and his wife Mary Beth. Right behind them was a vehicle containing three critical players without whom this national championship doesn't happen: quarterback Stetson Bennett, center Sedrick Van Pran and safety Christopher Smith.
All three are talented, all three are experienced, and all three provided so much of the leadership this team needed to stay humble, stay hungry, and, to use words that Smart used often this season, to stay the hunter and not the hunted.
Bennett's improbable journey from walk-on to Heisman Trophy finalist to the starting QB on back-to-back national championship teams, it's a story told a million times already. Yet it still seems too improbable to be real. But it is. We watched him make play after play after play in games big and small, and then, in four career College Football Playoff games, we saw him play almost flawlessly, earning Offensive Player of the Game honors each time.
Bennett's six-year career is now done, and it's on to whatever path his football career follows. He leaves behind so many memories, so many life lessons about belief, persistence and chasing your dreams, and he leaves behind so many records. In the win over TCU, he set a school single-season record for passes completed (310), attempted (454) and for passing yards (4,127). His completion percentage of 68.28 is the best in program history, His 4,332 yards of total offense are the most in program history.
"I wish he had gone on playing forever. But then, so does everyone else who saw him play, and those football people who never saw him play are the unluckiest people in the world." Clive Toye, the former president and general manager of the New York Cosmos soccer team, once wrote those words about the legendary Pelé. For Georgia fans, those words surely fit Bennett and his remarkable career, too.
Georgia will likely open next season as the preseason No. 1 team in the country, though TCU, unranked before the 2022 season started, provided a powerful reminder of the value of preseason polls. Still, despite some heavy losses from this season's squad — Bennett, Smith, Kenny McIntosh, Broderick Jones, Darnell Washington, Nolan Smith, Jalen Carter and Kelee Ringo, to name a few — the 2023 Bulldogs will still be loaded with talent. And they will still be on the hunt.
"You don't inherit greatness," Smart said of his message to the incoming players. "You don't inherit this. You earn it. And that's what this team did over the last year. They earned every single victory along the way."
No school has won three straight titles in the modern era. Is a three-peat unlikely? Perhaps. Impossible? Not at all. Georgia football has arrived at the place where it reloads, it doesn't rebuild.
SEC Commissioner Greg Sankey wrapped up his remarks by pointing out how many days it was until the start of next season; how many days until the 2023 SEC Championship Game; and if you're wondering, it's 350 days, Sankey said, until the next College Football Playoff semifinals.
But before you get too caught up in 2023 depth charts and who's turning pro or entering the transfer portal, make sure you take time to savor what we've been lucky enough to witness the past two seasons. Nobody knows better than Georgia fans how hard it is to climb to the top of the mountain.
To all of Georgia's students, UGA President Jere Morehead reminded them that football national championships don't usually happen here every year."Enjoy what has been created, and be a part of what is coming in the future," he said.
Toward the end of his remarks, Morehead stated the overriding fact of the day: "Indeed, it is a great time to be a Georgia Bulldog."
Continue to remember and savor that win over Alabama in Indianapolis. Remember and savor the spectacular comeback in the Peach Bowl before the coronation in California. These are special days at Georgia, unlike any we've seen before. Celebrate them, cherish them, honor the Bulldogs that made them happen. And cheer like mad the next time Georgia takes the field, as back-to-back national champions.
Basketball
Colleges:
Baseball
Atlanta Braves:
Schedule
- Pitchers and catchers report to North Port on Feb. 16. Position players to follow on Feb. 21.
- Spring training: First game is Saturday, Feb. 25, vs. the Red Sox at North Port. Schedule
Rome Braves:
- Jan. 25 open house/behind the scenes look at AdventHealth Stadium, free. Hours: 2 until 7 p.m.