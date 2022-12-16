Truett's Chick-fil-A Sports: Tournament starts at 4 p.m. at Armuchee High with games into Saturday, next week. Dec 16, 2022 31 min ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email The 69th Annual Seven Hills Rotary Christmas Basketball Tournament opens Friday at the Armuchee High gyms. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Basketball69th Annual Seven Hills Rotary Christmas Tournament opens today at Armuchee High. The championship and consolation games will be held at Berry’s Cage Center on Tuesday, Dec. 20.Live coverage: WLAQ 1410 AM/96.9FMFirst-round play on Friday/girls:4 p.m. Unity Christian will take on Coosa; Pepperell vs. Darlington.7 p.m. Armuchee vs. Woodland; Model vs Chattooga.Girls/Saturday:Rome vs. Unity/Coosa winner, 2 p.m., Armuchee/Woodlland winner vs. Model/Chattooga winner, 5 p.m.Consolation games, 2 and 5 p.m.First-round boys on Friday:5:30 p.m. Rome and Coosa; Pepperell vs. Chattooga.8:30 p.m. Model vs. Unity Christian; Armuchee vs. Woodland.Boys/Saturday:Darlington vs. Armuchee/Woodland winner, 5:30 p.m. AHS new gym.Chattooga-Pepperell and Model-Unity winners, 8:30 p.m., new gym Consolation games, 5:30 and 8:30 p.m.CollegesBerry men: ScheduleBerry women: ScheduleShorter men: ScheduleShorter women: ScheduleFootball Atlanta Falcons Next. At New Orleans 1 p.m. Sunday, Fox.Roster: Georgia vs. Ohio State in Peach Bowl, 8 p.m. Dec. 31, ESPN. Complete bowl listing: The Sporting News BaseballAtlanta Braves: Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Recommended for you Thank you for reading! Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments. We have used your information to see if you have a subscription with us, but did not find one. Please use the button below to verify an existing account or to purchase a new subscription. Your current subscription does not provide access to this content. Please use the button below to manage your account. Register Log In Verify account Manage/Add service Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Rome News Updates Would you like to receive our daily news in your inbox? Signup today! Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists Trending Truett's Chick-fil-A Sports: Cedartown plays for state 4A title today at 3:30 p.m. on GPB. Heisman to be awarded Saturday night with UGA's Bennett in the hunt. Truett's Chick-fil-A Sports: Seven Hills Rotary Christmas Tournament opens Friday at Armuchee High. Falcons at New Orleans on Sunday. Truett's Chick-fil-A Sports: UGA's Bennett finishes fourth in Heisman chase. Falcons off today, face Saints next Sunday. Truett's Chick-fil-A Sports: Preview of high school basketball tournament starting Friday. More changes for Atlanta Braves. Falcons at Saints on Sunday. Truett's Chick-fil-A Sports: Christmas basketball tournament opens Friday at Armuchee High. Falcons' Mariota out with surgery; Atlanta at New Orleans Sunday. Today's Weather Right Now 35° Clear Humidity: 93% Cloud Coverage: 1% Wind: 0 mph UV Index: 3 Moderate Sunrise: 07:39:47 AM Sunset: 05:32:32 PM Today Sunny. High around 50F. Winds W at 10 to 15 mph. Tonight Some clouds. Low around 35F. Winds light and variable. Tomorrow Sunshine and clouds mixed. High 48F. Winds W at 10 to 15 mph. Search Hometown Headlines Site search Search Recent Comments Podcasts Rome Floyd Chamber Small Business Spotlight – Ciara McKnight with A Teen’s Choice and Lynn Green with PFLAG Podcasts Rome Floyd Chamber Small Business Spotlight – Ciara McKnight with A Teen’s Choice and Lynn Green with PFLAG State & Region Kemp bans TikTok on state-owned devices Intervenors in Georgia Power rate case push for lower profits, more solar Georgia should create HBCU economic prosperity planning districts, state Senate committee recommends State & Region Congress passes Ossoff-sponsored bill requiring improvements to federal prison cameras Georgia Power agrees to cut rate hike request by 40% Legislative committee recommends funding home- and community-based care for 2,400 more Georgians with disabilities