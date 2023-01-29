The Falcons have named former Saints co-defensive coordinator and defensive line coach Ryan Nielsen as the next defensive coordinator in Atlanta, the team announced on Friday.
Nielsen has been with the Saints organization since the 2017 season.
Nielsen got his coaching start at the college level. He spent two seasons at Northern Illinois and four seasons as the defensive line coach, recruiting coordinator and run game coordinator at North Carolina State. Nielsen left the college ranks to join the Saints coaching staff as their defensive line coach, a position he has held since 2017. It was there that Nielsen met Falcons general manager Terry Fontenot, who spent 18 seasons in the Saints front office.
The Saints defensive front has been one of the league's best for the last decade. Since Nielsen joined the Saints staff in 2017, New Orleans has recorded 281 sacks – that's the second most in the NFL over that span – and finished in the top 10 in sacks in five of the last six seasons.
Also, during Nielsen's time in New Orleans from 2017 to 2020, the Saints put together 55 regular season and postseason games without allowing a 100-yard rusher.
In other news, the Falcons have reportedly parted ways with defensive line coach Gary Emanuel, outside linebackers coach Ted Monachino and secondary coach Jon Hoke.
Baseball
Rome Braves' schedule
April 6: Opening day for the 2023 season at AdventHealthPark, 7 p.m., vs. Greenville Drive.
Atlanta Braves' schedule
Pitchers and catchers report to North Port on Feb. 16. Position players to follow on Feb. 21.
Spring training: First game is Saturday, Feb. 25, vs. the Red Sox at North Port. Schedule