Bravesstandings092922

Atlanta is a game behind the Mets with the two scheduled for a three-game set starting Friday.

BASEBALL

Atlanta Braves fall 3-2 to Washington; Mets series due Friday. Media release: For four months now, the Braves have mashed, bashed and brawned their way up the National League East standings, playing at a .705 clip since June 1 to pull into a tie with the Mets atop the division on Tuesday night. Despite that juggernaut pace, only once did Atlanta gain sole possession of the top spot, and only briefly -- by a half-game on Sept. 9 -- before the calculus flipped again.

