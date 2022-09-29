Atlanta Braves fall 3-2 to Washington; Mets series due Friday. Media release: For four months now, the Braves have mashed, bashed and brawned their way up the National League East standings, playing at a .705 clip since June 1 to pull into a tie with the Mets atop the division on Tuesday night. Despite that juggernaut pace, only once did Atlanta gain sole possession of the top spot, and only briefly -- by a half-game on Sept. 9 -- before the calculus flipped again.
Given a chance to reclaim it Wednesday night, the Braves came out flat and suffered a 3-2 loss to the Nationals in 10 innings in the nation’s capital that, combined with the Mets' come-from-behind win over the Marlins, sank them a full game back of New York again with six to play. Jackson Stephens yielded CJ Abrams’ walk-off single 18 minutes before the Mets walked off Miami in the 10th, setting the stage for the division drama to come to a head beginning Friday, when Atlanta and New York open a three-game showdown at Truist Park (weather permitting).
Next: Off Thursday; home vs. Mets through Sunday. Schedule
Roster: The#Braves selected RHP Silvino Bracho to the major league roster, recalled RHP Huascar Ynoa to Atlanta and placed him on the 60-day injured list, and optioned LHP Kyle Muller to Triple-A Gwinnett following last night’s game.
