This week's high school picks from John McClellan post later today. "This is the final week of the regular season in Georgia high school football as some teams jockey for playoff seeding, some need wins and a little help from others to reach the playoffs and others finish play in 2022." This weekend's games:
Trion at Darlington
Coosa at Pepperell
Dade County at Armuchee
Rome at Etowah
Unity Christian at Lafayette Christian
Coahulla Creek at Adairsville
Stunner: Georgia no. 3, Vols no. 1 in first College Football Playoff rankings: So this Saturday's matchup between UGA and Tennessee in Athens just got another story line. the CFP pollsters ranked Tennessee as the top team in the first playoff rankings of 2023. Georgia was no. 3; Ohio State no. 2; and Clemson no. 4.
"Each fall, the College Football Playoff Selection Committee meets in person to produce interim rankings before Selection Day. During each meeting, the selection committee ranks 25 teams. The dates for the fall of 2022 are as follows:
Gold Gloves for Swanson, Max Fried: If Dansby Swanson wants to know how to best display his first Rawlings Gold Glove Award, Max Fried can provide some experienced advice.
Swanson claimed his first Gold Glove and Fried received his third when the awards were announced Tuesday evening. They were the only two Braves to receive this honor, which annually recognizes the best defensive player at each position in both the National and American Leagues.
Fried has won three straight Gold Glove Awards. He stands with Greg Maddux (10) and Phil Niekro (five) as the only Braves pitchers to win the award multiple times.
World Series: Phillies vs. Astros. Best of seven series; Phillies up 2-1.