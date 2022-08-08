BASEBALL
The Rome Braves complete the six-game sweep of Greenville with 3-1 win Sunday. Media release: Dylan Spain toed the rubber in the series finale on Sunday afternoon, as the Rome Braves looked to record their second sweep of the 2022 season.
Spain would work a clean first two innings, setting the stage for Caleb Durbin to drive in the game's first run on a sac fly that scored Willie Carter. Spain's loan run allowed would come in the top half of the third frame, as Greenville catcher Jaxx Groshan grounded out to score Corey Rosier to tie the game at one run each.
A Willie Carter single in the bottom half of the third would give the Braves the lead for good, as Cal Conley would come across to score. Cade Bunnell's seventh home run of the year would give the Braves some insurance in the home half of the seventh, setting the score at three runs to one in favor of the Braves.
The story of the game would once again be the Rome Braves bullpen. Jose Montilla, Alex Segal, Isrrael De La Cruz, and Alec Barger would combine to hurl six innings of shut out ball, securing the win for the Braves. The Braves pitching staff would record an even ten strikeouts on the day with only one walk and one run.
Sunday's victory would be the Braves' sixty-first of the season, and their twenty-fifth of the second half. The Rome Braves swept the series with the Greenville Drive, their second six game series sweep this season, and their second in franchise history.Next: Off Monday; at Asheville Tuesday through Sunday.
Atlanta Braves lose 5-2 as Mets take four of five games in series. Media release:
Football
- Now through Aug. 10, 9:30 a.m.
- Monday. Aug. 15, Mercedes-Benz Stadium, 6:30 p.m.
- Wednesday-Thursday, Aug. 24-25, IBM Performance Field, Joint practices with Jacksonville, 1 p.m.
Preseason schedule:
- Aug. 12: At Detroit, 6 p.m., Fox 5.
- Aug. 22: At the Jets, 8 p.m., ESPN.
- Aug. 27: Home vs. Jacksonville, 3 p.m.
Roster moves: The Falcons have signed defensive lineman Abdullah Anderson
Local colleges
- Berry Vikings football, at Maryville, Sept. 3, 1 p.m.
- Shorter Hawks football, at Brevard, N.C., Sept. 3, 1 p.m.
State colleges:
Community
Deadline is Aug. 12 to register your children for fall sports from Rome-Floyd Parks and Recreation. Registration continues for football, cheerleading, baseball, softball and t-ball.
Regular registration rates for all sports is active until Aug. 7 when the fees will increase. Parents can register by coming to our offices at 1 Shorter Ave. on Monday through Thursday from 8:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. or on Friday until 5 p.m., or by going to our website at rfpra.com and clicking on register.
Registration for volleyball ends on Aug. 26.
Rome-Floyd Parks and Recreation also will host to a special registration day on Saturday, Aug. 6 from noon to 4 p.m. at the main office.
Along with registration, Parks and Recreation is also looking for football, cheerleading, baseball, softball and t-ball coaches as well as officials for all of those sports. If you are interested in coaching or officiating, please contact Jeremiah Blanton by email at blantons@floydcountyga.org.
The 37th Annual Tillman Clocktower 5K Road Race and 2-Mile Health Walk will take place on Aug. 20. The event, a Peachtree Road Race Qualifier, is the oldest road race in Rome. On average, 400 walkers and runners and 75 volunteers participate in this annual event and proceeds benefit The Exchange Club Family Resource Center (www.frcrome.org).
The 5K race will start at 8 a.m., with the 2-mile health walk immediately following. Participants will gather in Heritage Park prior to the race and walk. The 5K begins on Second Avenue, runs through Historic Downtown Rome, Myrtle Hill, and includes the challenging Clocktower Hill, finishing on the levee at Heritage Park. The 2-Mile Health Walk follows a similar route, taking a gentler route up the back side of Clocktower Hill and taking advantage of our scenic Riverwalk Path to finish in the park.
Safety precautions will be taken in accordance with the CDC guidelines in effect at the time of the race. There will be no race day registration. Registration for the chip-timed 5K (USATF Certified Course) can be submitted online or downloaded at www.tillmanclocktowerrace.org or www.frcrome.org.
Pre-registration discounts are available until 8/11 (5K is $30; 2 Mile is $25). Late registration held from 8/12 until 8/16 (5K is $35; 2 Mile is $30). Teams of 10 or more (any combination of run & walk) receive a discount of $3 per person (registrations for each team must all be submitted together no later than August 11th to qualify for this discount).
Participants may pick up race packets and numbers on Friday, Aug. 19, from 3 until 6 p.m. at First United Methodist Church of Rome, Wilder Center, 202 E. Third Ave., Rome.
In its 31st year, the Exchange Club Family Resource Center provides in-home services for families using the evidence-based Exchange Club Parent Aide model, as well as a variety of parent education courses. They are a fully accredited agency in a 67-member collaborative of child abuse and neglect agencies nationwide using the Exchange Parent Aide model.
For more information contact the race organizers at tillmanclocktowerrace@yahoo.com or 404-723-7732.