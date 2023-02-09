Shorter Football begins drills ahead of spring practice. From Shorter: February is the month of "Mat Drills" in which leadership teams compete against each other for the ultimate prize of being crowned the Hawk Nation Champion. The leadership teams this semester consist of players on both sides of ball. Spring practice will begin on March 13 with Spring Game on the evening of April 1.
The Atlanta Braves are looking for the next “Voice of the Braves,” and Adairsville's Larry Gardner is among 12 finalists to be the "voice of the Atlanta Braves. More than 135 people submitted audition videos and auditions were held Jan. 21. Braves fans will be invited to vote for their favorite PA Announcer finalists when the top three are announced between Feb. 17-20.
Rome Braves' schedule
April 6: Opening day for the 2023 season at AdventHealthPark, 7 p.m., vs. Greenville Drive.
Two more open house events set: The free tours are set for Wednesday from 9 a.m. until 5 p.m., and on Saturday from 11 a.m. until 3 p.m.
Rome Braves' job fair: Feb. 16, 5:30-7:30 p.m., and Feb. 18, 9 a.m. until noon. Jobs include Press Box, Tradin' Post team store, Parking Lot Crew, Clubhouse, Grounds Crew, Box Office. The job fairs will be held in the Three Rivers Club restaurant at the stadium.