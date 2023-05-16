Baseball
Atlanta Braves at Texas Rangers through Wednesday.
- Atlanta shatters losing streak, pounds Rangers 12-0 mostly on home runs.
- Roster: The Braves claimed RHP Dereck Rodríguez off waivers from the Minnesota Twins and optioned him to Triple-A Gwinnett. To make room on the 40-man roster, Atlanta transferred RHP Kyle Wright to the 60-day injured list.
Rome Braves at Hickory Tuesday through Sunday.
- Roster: Rome Braves righty Hunter Riggins has been names South Atlantic League Pitcher of the Week by Minor League Baseball.
On May 10, Riggins got the starting nod in game one of a double header against the Asheville Tourists, marking just his second start of 2023.
Riggins would go on to toss five perfect innings against Asheville, issuing zero hits and zero walks while striking out seven Tourists hitters. The seven strikeouts are a career high for the former Southern Mississippi Golden Eagle.
High school
Friday-Monday: Georgia High School Association baseball championships come to AdventHealth Stadium in Rome. . Games at 5 p.m. Friday, noon and 5 p.m. Saturday and 7 p.m. Monday if needed. Tickets: $15 a day.
Friday: Class 3A - Harlem vs. Ringgold (H) - 5 p.m. (doubleheader)
Saturday:
- Class 3A - Harlem vs. Ringgold - noon (if necessary)
- Class 2A - Mt. Paran vs. North Cobb Christian (H) - 5 p.m. (doubleheader)
Monday: Class 2A - Mt. Paran vs. North Cobb Christian - 7 p.m. (if necessary)
Darlington plays Prince Avenue Christian today, Wednesday in best-of-three series to decide who goes to A Division championship.
Football
Berry Vikings open season at home Sept. 2 vs. Huntingdon, 6 p.m.
Shorter Hawks open Thursday, Aug. 28, vs. Samford in Birmingham, 7 p.m.
Falcons' update: The Falcons have shuffled the roster some following a three-day rookie minicamp, which featured the team's draft picks, undrafted free agents and a whole bunch of tryout players. A few of them fared well enough to get a longer look and a shot to make the 53-man roster this fall.
Here's a list of the Falcons signings the team announced on Monday, which comes shortly after the three-day session:
- LB Andre Smith (North Carolina)
- WR Slade Bolden (Alabama)
- DB Natrone Brooks (So. Mississippi)
- DB Clifford Chattman (UTSA)
Here's a list of cuts announced by the team:
- LB David Anenih (Houston)
- RB B.J. Baylor (Oregon State) *waived/injured
- CB Javelin Guidry (Utah)
- DB Matt Hankins (Iowa)
- WR Ra'Saun Henry (Virginia)
- DB Dylan Mabin (Fordham)
- TE/FB John Raine (Northwestern)