Truett's Chick-fil-A Sports: Shorter hosts Delta State tonight at Barron Stadium; Georgia Tech on ESPN vs. Virginia. Baseball updates. Oct 20, 2022 3 hrs ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email College basketball practice is under way as the season draws closer. Berry men open vs. LaGrange on Nov. 12; Berry women host Huntingdon Nov. 9. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Football High schoolsHigh school picks of the week from John McClellan. Plus:Darlington at ArmucheeTrion at PepperellRome at River Ridge North Murray at ModelFideles Christian at Unity ChristianWoodland at CartersvilleHiram at CassGordon Lee at AdairsvilleOff this week: Coosa Atlanta Falcons Next: Sunday at Bengals, 1 p.m., Fox. Local collegesBerry Vikings football: Next: Saturday at Trinity, 2 p.m.Shorter Hawks football: Tonight, home Thursday vs. Delta State, 7 p.m. Next: Oct. 29 at West Georgia, 6 p.m.State colleges:Georgia. Next: Oct. 29 vs. Florida in Jacksonville, 3:30 p.m., CBS.Georgia Tech: Home tonight vs. Virginia, 7:30; ESPN. ScheduleBaseballNational League Championship Series: San Diego at Phillies, Friday, 7:30 p.m., FS1. Padres win 8-5 Wednesday night to tie series, one game each. American League Championship Series: Yankees at Houston, 7:30 p.m., TBS. Thursday. Wednesday: 4-2 win by Astros to lead series one to nothing.Both series best of seven. Complete schedule. Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Recommended for you Thank you for reading! Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments. We have used your information to see if you have a subscription with us, but did not find one. Please use the button below to verify an existing account or to purchase a new subscription. Your current subscription does not provide access to this content. Please use the button below to manage your account. Register Log In Verify account Manage/Add service Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Rome News Updates Would you like to receive our daily news in your inbox? Signup today! Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists Trending Truett's Chick-fil-A Sports: High school football picks by John McClellan post later today. Armuchee's Green stepping down.Thursday night football as Shorter hosts Delta State at Barron Stadium. Picks for high school football Week 10 Truett's Chick-fil-A Sports: Friday football scores. Atlanta Braves hit hard by Phillies; must-win rematch today at 2:07 p.m. Berry on the road today; Shorter at home. Falcons host 49ers. Truett's Chick-fil-A Sports: Latest high school football rankings. Falcons double up the 49ers; now-3-3 on the season. Shorter, Georgia Tech both play Thursday night. Truett's Chick-fil-A Sports: Tonight's high school football schedule. Baseball playoffs: Atlanta at Philadelphia, 4:30 this afternoon. Today's Weather Right Now 29° Clear Humidity: 99% Cloud Coverage: 16% Wind: 0 mph UV Index: 6 High Sunrise: 07:50:18 AM Sunset: 07:00:13 PM Today Some clouds this morning will give way to generally sunny skies for the afternoon. High 63F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph. Tonight Clear skies. Low 32F. Winds light and variable. Tomorrow A mainly sunny sky. High 71F. Winds light and variable. Search Hometown Headlines Site search Search Recent Comments Podcasts Rome Floyd Chamber Small Business Spotlight – Ciara McKnight with A Teen’s Choice and Lynn Green with PFLAG Podcasts Rome Floyd Chamber Small Business Spotlight – Ciara McKnight with A Teen’s Choice and Lynn Green with PFLAG State & Region Record-setting midterms early voting even exceeding presidential early voting Labor commissioner candidates offer different solutions to agency’s ills Abrams launches campaign bus tour State & Region Kemp proposes public safety measures for second term Down-ballot candidates in three statewide races share debate stage Secretary of state candidates debate democracy and elections