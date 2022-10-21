Football
High schools
High school picks of the week from John McClellan. Plus:
- Darlington at Armuchee
- Trion at Pepperell
- Rome at River Ridge
- North Murray at Model
- Fideles Christian at Unity Christian
- Woodland at Cartersville
- Hiram at Cass
- Gordon Lee at Adairsville
- Off this week: Coosa
- Next: Sunday at Bengals, 1 p.m., Fox.
Local colleges
- Berry Vikings football: Next: Saturday at Trinity, 2 p.m.
- Shorter Hawks football: Delta State tops Hawls, 45-10. Next: Oct. 29 at West Georgia, 6 p.m.
State colleges:
- Georgia. Next: Oct. 29 vs. Florida in Jacksonville, 3:30 p.m., CBS.
- Georgia Tech: Virginia over Tech, 16-9. Media release: Despite forcing three turnovers and blocking two kicks, Georgia Tech saw its two-game winning streak come to an end on Thursday evening in a 16-9 loss to Virginia at Bobby Dodd Stadium.
Playing without starting quarterback Jeff Sims for the final two-and-a-half quarters of the game, Tech (3-4, 2-2 ACC) was unable to capitalize on the four turnovers its defense created, managing just 140 yards over 10 offensive possessions after Sims left the game, which included six-straight three-and-outs to open the second half.
Strong safety LaMiles Brooks provided the Jackets with their only touchdown of the game on a 37-yard interception return midway through the first period, which gave the Yellow Jackets an early 6-0 lead.
After Virginia (3-4, 1-3 ACC) answered with a pair of touchdowns to take a 13-7 lead, Tech drove deep into UVA territory but settled for a 35-yard field goal from Gavin Stewart with less than a minute to go in the first half, which ended with the Cavaliers leading 13-9.
The only scoring after intermission came on UVA field goal midway through the third quarter.
Georgia Tech put together its best offensive drive of the second half late in the fourth quarter, as it drove across midfield for the first time in seven possessions, but a crucial procedure penalty that negated a 23-yard gain and a dropped pass for what would’ve been a first down on fourth-and-11 thwarted the opportunity and effectively ended any hopes for a comeback victory.
In addition to his interception return for a touchdown, Brooks also recovered a fumble for the Yellow Jackets. Zamari Walton also had an interception, while Zeke Biggers blocked a field goal and Daylon Gordon blocked a punt to lead the Jackets’ ball-hawking defense. Brooks and linebacker Charlie Thomas led all players with nine tackles apiece.
Making his Georgia Tech debut, quarterback Zach Gibson completed 10-for-25 passes for 99 yards and was sacked seven times after replacing Sims midway through the second quarter. Sims completed 6-of-11 passes for 47 yards in limited action. He had his streak of 131-consecutive pass attempts without an interception snapped when UVA picked off a tipped ball in the end zone midway through the first quarter.
- Next: Oct. 29 at Florida State, noon. Schedule
Baseball
National League Championship Series: San Diego at Phillies, Friday, 7:30 p.m., FS1. Tie series, one game each.
American League Championship Series: Yankees at Houston. Saturday: Houston at New York, 5 p.m. Thursday: Houston over Yankees, 3-2. Astros lead series, two to zero.
Both series best of seven. Complete schedule.