Roster: Desmond Ridder has been named the starting quarterback for the Falcons. Head Coach Arthur Smith made the move concrete with an announcement that began his Monday press conference. The news was first reported during the Falcons bye week by NFL Network's Ian Rapoport. Marcus Mariota was named the starter prior to the start of the season, thanks in part to his league experience as well as his familiarity with Smith's scheme as the two had spent a handful of years together in Tennessee.
Georgia vs. Ohio State in Peach Bowl, 8 p.m. Dec. 31, ESPN.
69th Annual Seven Hills Rotary Christmas Tournament opens on Friday at Armuchee High. From Rome News-Tribune: It will feature nine teams each in the girls and boys brackets, with the first three days of the tournament (Friday, Saturday, Monday) hosted at Armuchee High and split between the new and old gyms. The championship and consolation games will be held at Berry’s Cage Center on Tuesday, Dec. 20.
Live coverage: WLAQ 1410 AM/96.9FM
First-round play on Friday/girls:
4 p.m. Unity Christian will take on Coosa; Pepperell vs. Darlington.
7 p.m. Armuchee vs. Woodland; Model vs Chattooga.
First-round boys on Friday:
5:30 p.m. Rome and Coosa; Pepperell vs. Chattooga.
8:30 p.m. Model vs. Unity Christian; Armuchee vs. Woodland.