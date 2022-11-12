Truett's Chick-fil-A Sports: Scores from Friday's high school playoffs; today's schedule. Berry at home today; Shorter on the road. Nov 12, 2022 1 hr ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Model's Jeremiah Gamble (22) rumbles on a drive Friday night. Steven Eckhoff Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Football High school playoffs: From the Rome News-Tribune:Rome will host Alpharetta and Darlington will host Mt. Pisgah Christian in the second round next Friday.The season comes to an end for Model and Pepperell with first-round losses.Unity Christian will also host a game in the GAPPS state playoffs next Friday after having a bye this week.First Round State Playoff Final Scores:6A: Rome 49, Paulding County 0A Division I: Darlington 45, Athens Christian 0Union County 28, Model 14Elbert County 31, Pepperell 7Tonight's games:5A: Eastside at Cartersville, Cass at Jefferson, Clarke Central at Calhoun3A: Douglass at AdairsvilleAtlanta Falcons Next: Home Nov. 20 at 1 p.m. vs. Chicago, Fox 5.Local collegesBerry Vikings football: Home Saturday vs. Hendrix, 2 p.m. Season finale.Shorter Hawks football: At Valdosta State, 3 p.m. Saturday.State colleges:Georgia: Saturday at Mississippi State, 7 p.m., ESPN.Georgia Tech: Home vs. Miami, 3:30 p.m. Saturday, ACC.BaseballAtlanta Braves' 2023 Single Game Tickets now on sale. atmlb.com/3E061Wv Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Recommended for you Thank you for reading! Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments. We have used your information to see if you have a subscription with us, but did not find one. Please use the button below to verify an existing account or to purchase a new subscription. Your current subscription does not provide access to this content. Please use the button below to manage your account. Register Log In Verify account Manage/Add service Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Rome News Updates Would you like to receive our daily news in your inbox? Signup today! Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists Trending Picks for high school football playoffs first round Truett's Chick-fil-A Sports: First look at high school playoffs. Berry gets a record-setting win; Hawks over N. Greenville. UGA reigns over Vols amid rain; Tech rallies for win. Astros claim World Series. Falcons host Chargers. Truett's Chick-fil-A Sports: Final high school football rankings until after the championships; this weekend's games. Falcons edged 20-17 on last play of the game. Truett's Chick-fil-A Sports: Latest College Football Playoff rankings due tonight. A look at the high school playoff schedule this Friday, Saturday. Truett's Chick-fil-A Sports: Georgia atop latest College Football Playoff rankings; Vols no. 5; Alabama no. 9. Later this morning: John McClellan's picks for the high school football playoffs. Falcons play Thursday night. Today's Weather Right Now 56° Cloudy Humidity: 100% Cloud Coverage: 89% Wind: 0 mph UV Index: 2 Low Sunrise: 07:10:37 AM Sunset: 05:38:03 PM Today Rain showers this morning with overcast skies during the afternoon hours. Morning high of 61F with temps falling to near 50. Winds WNW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40%. Tonight Partly cloudy. Low 29F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph. Tomorrow Abundant sunshine. High 49F. Winds N at 10 to 15 mph. Search Hometown Headlines Site search Search Recent Comments Podcasts Rome Floyd Chamber Small Business Spotlight – Ciara McKnight with A Teen’s Choice and Lynn Green with PFLAG Podcasts Rome Floyd Chamber Small Business Spotlight – Ciara McKnight with A Teen’s Choice and Lynn Green with PFLAG State & Region Georgia’s unique general election runoffs can ‘cut both ways’ Election Day Republican victories turn Georgia purple, not red State Senate Republicans choose leadership team State & Region Battery manufacturer to build plant in Coweta County Ammunition maker expanding its Georgia operations in Savannah area Georgians describe their experiences with homelessness to state Senate committee