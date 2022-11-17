Truett's Chick-fil-A Sports: Rome, Darlington, Unity home for this weekend's football playoffs. Georgia, Tech on the road; Falcons host Bears Sunday. Nov 17, 2022 1 hr ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email With seven games to play, Falcons remain in the NFC South hunt. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Football John McClellan's picks for the second round of the high school playoffs.6A: Rome will host AlpharettaA Division I: Darlington will host Mt. Pisgah ChristianAPPS Unity Christian will host Vidalia Heritage Academy 5A: Cartersville at Cambridge. Cass at Mays. Calhoun hosts Kell.4A: Cedartown will host Stephenson.3A: Adairsville hosts Oconee County.2A: Rockmart will host North Cobb ChristianAtlanta Falcons Next: Home 1 p.m. Sunday vs. Chicago, Fox 5.State colleges:Georgia: At Kentucky, 3:30 p.m. Saturday, CBS.Nov. 26: Tech at Georgia, noon, ESPN.Dec. 3: Georgia will meet LSU in the SEC Championship in Atlanta.Georgia Tech: At North Carolina, 5:30 p.m Saturday, ESPN2Baseball Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Recommended for you Thank you for reading! Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments. We have used your information to see if you have a subscription with us, but did not find one. Please use the button below to verify an existing account or to purchase a new subscription. Your current subscription does not provide access to this content. Please use the button below to manage your account. Register Log In Verify account Manage/Add service Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Rome News Updates Would you like to receive our daily news in your inbox? Signup today! Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists Trending Truett's Chick-fil-A Sports: Highlands' new baseball/softball complex almost ready. Georgia remains atop the latest College Football Playoff rankings. John McClellan's high school football playoff picks. Picks for high school football playoffs first round Truett's Chick-fil-A Sports: Big football playoff wins for Cartersville, Cass, Adairsville, Calhoun. Berry closes season with dominant win; Shorter falls on the road. Picks for high school football playoffs second round Truett's Chick-fil-A Sports: Scores from Friday's high school playoffs; today's schedule. Berry at home today; Shorter on the road. Today's Weather Right Now 30° Clear Humidity: 88% Cloud Coverage: 2% Wind: 2 mph UV Index: 4 Moderate Sunrise: 07:15:25 AM Sunset: 05:35:12 PM Today Plentiful sunshine. High 47F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph. Tonight A clear sky. Low 24F. Winds light and variable. Tomorrow Sunshine. High 53F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph. Search Hometown Headlines Site search Search Recent Comments Podcasts Rome Floyd Chamber Small Business Spotlight – Ciara McKnight with A Teen’s Choice and Lynn Green with PFLAG Podcasts Rome Floyd Chamber Small Business Spotlight – Ciara McKnight with A Teen’s Choice and Lynn Green with PFLAG State & Region Georgia House Speaker Ralston dies following extended illness New college and career readiness data show some Georgia students unprepared Kevin Tanner returning to state government State & Region Ossoff: ICE detainees in Georgia subjected to invasive and unwanted medical procedures Fulton County judge blocks Georgia’s abortion ban U.S. Army Corps sued over proposed titanium mine near Okefenokee Swamp