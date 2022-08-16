LEADING OFF
Preseason high school rankings favor Northwest Georgia teams: The first round of picks from the AJC shows:
- 6A: Rome, no. 3.
- 5A: Cartersville, no. 3; Calhoun, no. 4.
- 4A: Cedartown, no. 3.
- 2A: Rockmart, no. 7.
- A, division 1: Darlington, no. 9.
Georgia third in AP's first football poll of the season with Alabama on top and Ohio State no. 2.
- Four other SEC schools in the top 25: Texas A&M, Arkansas, Kentucky and Ole Miss.
- ACC: Clemson at no. 4 followed by North Carolina State, Miami, Pitt and Wake Forest.
- Full list.
BASEBALL
The Rome Braves open homestand vs. Greensboro tonight at 7. Mike Soroka will join the team to begin a Major League rehab assignment. Media release: Soroka will be pitching in a game for the first time since initially tearing his right Achilles tendon on Aug. 3, 2020. Soroka tore the tendon again while completing his rehab on June 24, 2021. There is no guarantee the right-hander will be cleared to pitch in a big league game this year, but the Braves will at least get a feel for where he may stand entering the 2023 season.
- Next: Off Monday; at home vs. Greensboro Tuesday through Sunday.
Atlanta Braves . Media release: Spencer Strider talked the talk and then walked the walk, while helping the Braves maintain their belief that the National League East could look much different by the time the regular season concludes.
Ronald Acuña Jr. tallied three RBI doubles and William Contreras teamed with Eddie Rosario to hit back-to-back homers as the Braves rolled to a 13-1 win over the Mets on Monday night at Truist Park. But the most impressive performance was fashioned by Strider, who allowed one run over five innings, three of which were completed after a 55-minute rain delay.
“[Strider] is a superstar, and I think it’s awesome that he has that level of confidence,” Acuña said through a translator. “I think it helps him be the pitcher that he is.”
Strider allowed one run on three hits and a walk over five innings eight days after lasting just 2 2/3 innings against the Mets in an Aug. 7 loss at Citi Field. His emotions got the best of him when he exited the previous outing and said, “[The Mets] seem to be having a lot of luck right now offensively. So, that’s great. It’s August, we’ll see what things are like in October.”
“That was not what I was trying to convey after that game,” Strider said. “I definitely needed my chamomile tea. They didn’t have that in the clubhouse in New York. Yeah, I was frustrated. They’re just a pesky team.”
So, maybe Strider wishes he would have chosen his words more wisely on Aug. 7. But he certainly didn’t back down from the challenge of proving he and the Braves could both be better during this go-around against the Mets, who took four of five when these teams met earlier this month in New York.
By winning the opener of this four-game series, the Braves extended their winning streak to seven games and moved within 4 1/2 games of the first-place Mets. This latest victory will mean little if the defending World Series champs don’t win this series. But at least for now, Atlanta has regained some of the swagger that may have been lost at Citi Field earlier this month.
Football
- Aug. 22: At the Jets, 8 p.m., ESPN.
- Aug. 27: Home vs. Jacksonville, 3 p.m.
Local colleges
- Berry Vikings football, at Maryville, Sept. 3, 1 p.m.
- Shorter Hawks football, at Brevard, N.C., Sept. 3, 1 p.m.
State colleges:
Community
Saturday: The 37th Annual Tillman Clocktower 5K Road Race and 2-Mile Health Walk. 20. The event, a Peachtree Road Race Qualifier, is the oldest road race in Rome. On average, 400 walkers and runners and 75 volunteers participate in this annual event and proceeds benefit The Exchange Club Family Resource Center (www.frcrome.org).
The 5K race will start at 8 a.m., with the 2-mile health walk immediately following. Participants will gather in Heritage Park prior to the race and walk. The 5K begins on Second Avenue, runs through Historic Downtown Rome, Myrtle Hill, and includes the challenging Clocktower Hill, finishing on the levee at Heritage Park. The 2-Mile Health Walk follows a similar route, taking a gentler route up the back side of Clocktower Hill and taking advantage of our scenic Riverwalk Path to finish in the park.
Safety precautions will be taken in accordance with the CDC guidelines in effect at the time of the race. There will be no race day registration. Registration for the chip-timed 5K (USATF Certified Course) can be submitted online or downloaded at www.tillmanclocktowerrace.org or www.frcrome.org.
Late registration ends Tuesday (5K is $35; 2 Mile is $30). Participants may pick up race packets and numbers on Friday, Aug. 19, from 3 until 6 p.m. at First United Methodist Church of Rome, Wilder Center, 202 E. Third Ave., Rome. For more: tillmanclocktowerrace@yahoo.com or 404-723-7732.