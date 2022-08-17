LEAD OFF
Women Leaders in College Sports honors Berry College's director of athletics Angel Mason. Media release: Berry College Director of Athletics Angel Mason has been named Nike Executive of the Year for NCAA Division III Colleges.
Mason is one of eight leaders across the U.S. nominated by their peers and selected by the Women Leaders Awards Committee for their service during 2021-2022.
“I’m humbled to receive this award as it’s not about the wins and losses or championships but about the core of what we have been called to do, serve others,” Mason said. “Because I work for an institution that shares my values, I am empowered to serve daily. I am a part of an incredible team that allows me to continue to fill my cup by mentoring and investing in our students and staff, with underrepresented groups, and within our profession.”
Mason assumed the role of Director of Athletics at Berry on June 1, 2019. A Division I basketball student-athlete at Butler University in Indianapolis, Indiana, she has 17 years of experience as a collegiate coach and a high school and collegiate administrator.
At Berry, she oversees 22 varsity programs and over 50 staff and has led the Vikings to unprecedented success. Taking home 17 conference championships in three years, including two years shortened by COVID, and winning the Southern Athletic Association Commissioner's Cup for the first time in program history for the 2021-22 year.
“Angel guided us adeptly through the uncertainty of COVID seasons,” said Berry College President Steve Briggs. “And we have emerged from the mist stronger and more optimistic than ever.”
The recipients will be recognized at the Women Leaders National Convention held in Kansas City from Oct. 9-11. Learn more about the Women Leaders’ annual awards here.
John McClellan's first high school football picks of the season. Wins for Rome, Darlington, Unity; rough weekend for county schools. Posting this morning.
BASEBALL
The Rome Braves, powered by Soroka, take 6-5 win. Media release: Mike Soroka returned to Rome, Georgia for an MLB rehab appearance on Tuesday night. The Canadian right hander's appearance at AdventHealth Stadium was his first since bringing home the South Atlantic League title in 2016. Soroka's outing marked his first time stepping on a mound since 2020. Rome also entered Tuesday night's contest in first place, with a three and a half game lead over the Bowling Green Hot Rods.
Despite missing so much time, Soroka got right to work on Tuesday night against the Greensboro Grasshoppers as he struck out the side on ten pitches in the opening frame. Soroka would go on to finish the night with four full innings pitched, while striking out eight of the fourteen batters that he faced.
Cal Conley would get the Braves on the board first in the home half of the third inning with a ground out that scored Beau Philip. In the fourth inning, Tyler Tolve would belt his tenth home run of the year to put the Braves up two runs to none after Soroka's departure.
Jake McSteen would be the first man out of the pen for Rome on Tuesday night, and Greensboro would take advantage of the Braves bullpen in the middle innings. In the top half of the fifth, Francisco Acuna would double to left to get Greensboro on the board for the first time all night, cutting their deficit in half. Francisco Acuna would be the man again for the Grasshoppers in their half of the seventh inning, belting a three run home run to put Greensboro out in front by a score of four to two.
Miguel Pena and Trey Riley would team up to hold the Greensboro offense at bay, setting the stage for a ninth inning comeback from the Braves. Rome would rattle off two runs in the home half of the ninth inning as Cal Conley and Geraldo Quintero would both single to plate a run.
Greensboro would jump back out in front in the tenth inning, but a Bryson Horne double to lead off the home half of the tenth would draw the score even again at five runs each. Caleb Durbin would find himself at the plate with the bases loaded for the Braves in the bottom of the tenth. After falling into a three ball one strike count, Durbin sent the next pitch he saw right back up the middle to score Horne and give the Braves the win.
The six to five victory over the Grasshoppers is Rome's sixty-sixth of the season, and their thirtieth of the second half. Rome is the first team to reach the thirty-win mark in the league's second half. With Bowling Green's loss on Tuesday night, the Braves now enjoy a four and a half game lead over the first half champion Hot Rods.
Luis De Avila will toe the rubber on Wednesday night, as the Braves and Grasshoppers continue their six game series.
- Next: At home vs. Greensboro through Sunday.
Atlanta Braves stay offensive, top Mets 5-0. Media release: Charlie Morton’s impressive start showed the defending champions might have what it takes to win a second straight World Series.
Matt Olson highlighted a three-hit night with his 25th homer and Morton matched a season-high 12 strikeouts as the Braves extended their winning streak to eight games with a 5-0 win over the Mets on Tuesday night at Truist Park.
“It was incredible,” Braves catcher Travis d’Arnaud said after one of Morton’s most impressive starts since joining Atlanta before the 2021 season.
- Next: Home vs Mets today-Thursday. Schedule
- Roster: Less than three full months into his Major League career, Michael Harris II has been given a lucrative deal that positions him to remain with his hometown Braves throughout this decade.
Harris and the Braves agreed to an eight-year, $72 million contract late Tuesday night. The deal comes just two weeks after Atlanta and Austin Riley agreed on a 10-year, $212 million deal.
- More roster: The #Braves recalled RHP Freddy Tarnok to Atlanta and selected INF Ryan Goins to the major league roster. In order to make room on the roster, the club placed C Chadwick Tromp on the 10-day injured list, backdated to August 14, with a strained left quadricep. The club also designated LHP Daniel Young for assignment after optioning him to Triple-A Gwinnett. The #Braves claimed INF Rylan Bannon off waivers from the Los Angeles Dodgers and optioned him to Triple-A Gwinnett. The club also designated OF Travis Demeritte for assignment.
Football
- Aug. 22: At the Jets, 8 p.m., ESPN.
- Aug. 27: Home vs. Jacksonville, 3 p.m.
- Roster: The Falcons have released four players and placed another on injured reserve on Tuesday, the team announced, dropping their roster to 85 on the NFL-mandated date to do so.
The Falcons released tight end Tucker Fisk, linebacker Rashad Smith, defensive back Tre Webb and punter Seth Vernon in the preseason's initial cut down. They also placed cornerback Cornell Armstrong on injured reserve. He's out with an undisclosed ailment, believed to have been suffered in a preseason game vs. Detroit, after starting training camp off well.
None of those released constitutes a major surprise.
Every roster must drop by five on Tuesday and will fall to 80 this time next week. The 53-man cut down comes the week after that.
Local colleges
- Berry Vikings football, at Maryville, Sept. 3, 1 p.m.
- Shorter Hawks football, at Brevard, N.C., Sept. 3, 1 p.m.
State colleges:
Community
Saturday: The 37th Annual Tillman Clocktower 5K Road Race and 2-Mile Health Walk. 20. The event, a Peachtree Road Race Qualifier, is the oldest road race in Rome. On average, 400 walkers and runners and 75 volunteers participate in this annual event and proceeds benefit The Exchange Club Family Resource Center (www.frcrome.org).
The 5K race will start at 8 a.m., with the 2-mile health walk immediately following. Participants will gather in Heritage Park prior to the race and walk. The 5K begins on Second Avenue, runs through Historic Downtown Rome, Myrtle Hill, and includes the challenging Clocktower Hill, finishing on the levee at Heritage Park. The 2-Mile Health Walk follows a similar route, taking a gentler route up the back side of Clocktower Hill and taking advantage of our scenic Riverwalk Path to finish in the park.
Safety precautions will be taken in accordance with the CDC guidelines in effect at the time of the race. There will be no race day registration. Registration for the chip-timed 5K (USATF Certified Course) can be submitted online or downloaded at www.tillmanclocktowerrace.org or www.frcrome.org.
Late registration ends Tuesday (5K is $35; 2 Mile is $30). Participants may pick up race packets and numbers on Friday, Aug. 19, from 3 until 6 p.m. at First United Methodist Church of Rome, Wilder Center, 202 E. Third Ave., Rome. For more: tillmanclocktowerrace@yahoo.com or 404-723-7732.