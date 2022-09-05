Rome Braves rained out Sunday; start final road trip Tuesday.
Next: At Hickory through Sunday. Plays next.
Playoff tickets now on sale. Games will be staged after season ends Sept. 11.
Atlanta Braves sweep Marlins with 7-1 win Sunday. Media release: Max Fried was swiftly mowing down Miami hitters, but inclement weather rained on his parade in his attempt at history.
The left-hander tossed five innings without allowing a hit, allowing only a sole walk in the fifth while fanning six batters. He quickly erased his only baserunner of the game with an inning-ending double play -- and it was perfectly timed.
"[Fried's] just got good stuff," Marlins second baseman Joey Wendle said. "He gave us pitches to hit, but his stuff kind of just took care of us, kept us off-balance. Obviously, we weren't able to do anything with him other than a walk."
As soon as Fried reached the dugout, the sky opened up to let out a downpour of rain, temporarily halting the Braves' contest against the Marlins. The game had the potential to end there as the double play ended the top of the fifth inning at Truist Park with Miami trailing, making it an official game had the weather not allowed the teams to continue playing.
The 28-year-old Fried would have become the 27th pitcher to throw a complete game without allowing a hit in a game that went fewer than nine innings (since 1901). The most recent instance came against the Braves when Madison Bumgarner didn't allow a hit in a seven-inning complete game in the second game of a doubleheader on April 25, 2021.
Next: Off Monday; at Oakland Tuesday and Wednesday; Mariners Friday through Sunday. Schedule
Roman Rumble returns Saturday; here's how to help Harbor House:
Harbor House, a Child Advocacy Center serving child victims of sexual and severe abuse in Floyd and Polk counties, works to provide continued services to victims by offering forensic interview services, advocacy services, and therapy.
You can help by supporting the annual #RomanRumble, a 5K Run/2K Walk, at Ridge Ferry Park on Sept. 10. Take part in the run or walk, or donate.