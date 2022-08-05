BASEBALL
The Rome Braves get the W, 5-3, vs. Greenville. Media release: The Rome Braves and Greenville Drive met once again within the confines of AdventHealth Stadium, this time with Roddery Munoz on the mound as the Braves sought out their third straight win.
Cal Conley would pick right back up where he left off, singling home Jacob Pearson in the bottom of the first. Tyler Tolve would score on a balk, putting the Braves up two runs to none.
Greenville would chip into the lead in the top of the fourth as Cory Rosier grounded out to drive in Matthew Lugo, but the home half of the fourth would see the Braves hit back to back home runs on back to back pitches in the form of Tyler Tolve and Drew Campbell. The Braves would carry a four run to one lead into the top of the sixth.
The Drive would pull within one run as Phillip Sikes and Jaxx Groshans would each drive in runs to make it a three to four game in favor of the Braves.
The Braves would tack on an insurance run in the bottom of the eighth inning, as a throwing error by Jaxx Groshans would score Javier Valdes from third.
Roddery Munoz would call it a night after hurling five complete innings, striking out five and only walking one. The Braves bullpen would continue to be nails, as Isrrael De La Cruz, Aex Segal, Jake McSteen, and Alec Barger would all combine for four shut-out innings, striking out five and securing the five run to three win for the Braves.
Thursday night's win would be Rome's fifty-eighth of the season, and the twenty-second of the second half. Rome still sits on a game and a half lead in the South Atlantic League's South Division
- Next: At home through Sunday vs. Greenville.
Atlanta Braves fall in opener vs. Mets, 6-4. Media release:
The Braves can’t win the National League East during this weekend’s big series against the Mets. But they can feel better about their bid for a second straight World Series title if Ronald Acuña Jr. truly is starting to break out of his two-month funk.
Acuña created optimism when he homered for the first time in nearly a month on Thursday night at Citi Field. But his two-run shot wasn’t enough to overcome the four homers Kyle Wright surrendered in a 6-4 loss to the Mets.
Acuna’s homer during a three-run fifth snapped his homerless streak at 18 games. The only longer drought of his career was a 19-game stretch from April 17-May 7, 2019.
“That was big and it had been awhile,” Braves manager Brian Snitker said of Acuña’s homer. “You never know what is going to turn a guy around. I’ve been feeling good about him.”
- Next: At Mets today through Sunday. Schedule
Football
- Aug. 5, 6-10, 9:30 a.m.
- Monday. Aug. 15, Mercedes-Benz Stadium, 6:30 p.m.
- Wednesday-Thursday, Aug. 24-25, IBM Performance Field, Joint practices with Jacksonville, 1 p.m.
Preseason schedule:
- Aug. 12: At Detroit, 6 p.m., Fox 5.
- Aug. 22: At the Jets, 8 p.m., ESPN.
- Aug. 27: Home vs. Jacksonville, 3 p.m.
Roster moves: The Falcons defensive line has suffered a significant blow early in training camp. Veteran free-agent signing Vincent Taylor has ruptured his Achilles' tendon and is out for the season, head coach Arthur Smith announced after Tuesday's practice.
The injury occurred the previous day. The Falcons will bring more talent to the defensive front, now without Taylor and Eddie Goldman after the latter's retirement.
Taylor was expected to be a significant part of the defensive line's rotation, working with Grady Jarrett, Marlon Davidson, Ta'Quon Graham and Anthony Rush as major contributors.
This is the second significant major Taylor has suffered in as many seasons. He hurt his ankle in the 2021 season opener, then representing the Houston Texans, and missed the rest of the season.
Local colleges
- Berry Vikings football, at Maryville, Sept. 3, 1 p.m.
- Shorter Hawks football, at Brevard, N.C., Sept. 3, 1 p.m.
State colleges:
High schools
This Saturday: The First Rome Wolves Splash-N-Dash Duathlon supports the running and swimming programs at Rome High. The course will be a fun and challenging 3K Run/300m Swim/3K Run format on the RHS campus. The race starts at 8 a.m. and will feature awards for the overall top three male and top three female athletes, plus the top overall male and female Masters athletes (over 40).
Community
Deadline is Aug. 12 to register your children for fall sports from Rome-Floyd Parks and Recreation. Registration continues for football, cheerleading, baseball, softball and t-ball.
Regular registration rates for all sports is active until Aug. 7 when the fees will increase. Parents can register by coming to our offices at 1 Shorter Ave. on Monday through Thursday from 8:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. or on Friday until 5 p.m., or by going to our website at rfpra.com and clicking on register.
Registration for volleyball ends on Aug. 26.
Rome-Floyd Parks and Recreation also will host to a special registration day on Saturday, Aug. 6 from noon to 4 p.m. at the main office.
Along with registration, Parks and Recreation is also looking for football, cheerleading, baseball, softball and t-ball coaches as well as officials for all of those sports. If you are interested in coaching or officiating, please contact Jeremiah Blanton by email at blantons@floydcountyga.org.
The 37th Annual Tillman Clocktower 5K Road Race and 2-Mile Health Walk will take place on Aug. 20. The event, a Peachtree Road Race Qualifier, is the oldest road race in Rome. On average, 400 walkers and runners and 75 volunteers participate in this annual event and proceeds benefit The Exchange Club Family Resource Center (www.frcrome.org).
The 5K race will start at 8 a.m., with the 2-mile health walk immediately following. Participants will gather in Heritage Park prior to the race and walk. The 5K begins on Second Avenue, runs through Historic Downtown Rome, Myrtle Hill, and includes the challenging Clocktower Hill, finishing on the levee at Heritage Park. The 2-Mile Health Walk follows a similar route, taking a gentler route up the back side of Clocktower Hill and taking advantage of our scenic Riverwalk Path to finish in the park.
Safety precautions will be taken in accordance with the CDC guidelines in effect at the time of the race. There will be no race day registration. Registration for the chip-timed 5K (USATF Certified Course) can be submitted online or downloaded at www.tillmanclocktowerrace.org or www.frcrome.org.
Pre-registration discounts are available until 8/11 (5K is $30; 2 Mile is $25). Late registration held from 8/12 until 8/16 (5K is $35; 2 Mile is $30). Teams of 10 or more (any combination of run & walk) receive a discount of $3 per person (registrations for each team must all be submitted together no later than August 11th to qualify for this discount).
Participants may pick up race packets and numbers on Friday, Aug. 19, from 3 until 6 p.m. at First United Methodist Church of Rome, Wilder Center, 202 E. Third Ave., Rome.
In its 31st year, the Exchange Club Family Resource Center provides in-home services for families using the evidence-based Exchange Club Parent Aide model, as well as a variety of parent education courses. They are a fully accredited agency in a 67-member collaborative of child abuse and neglect agencies nationwide using the Exchange Parent Aide model.
For more information contact the race organizers at tillmanclocktowerrace@yahoo.com or 404-723-7732.