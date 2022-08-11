BASEBALL

The Rome Braves edge Asheville, 10-9. Media release:  The Asheville Tourists have dropped a handful of games this season in which they held sizable leads. Wednesday night was the latest defeat in a similar instance. Asheville jumped out to a 7-0 lead against the first place Rome Braves. The visitors scored nine unanswered and held on in the bottom of the ninth to beat the Tourists 10-9.

