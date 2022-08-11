BASEBALL
The Rome Braves edge Asheville, 10-9. Media release: The Asheville Tourists have dropped a handful of games this season in which they held sizable leads. Wednesday night was the latest defeat in a similar instance. Asheville jumped out to a 7-0 lead against the first place Rome Braves. The visitors scored nine unanswered and held on in the bottom of the ninth to beat the Tourists 10-9.
Asheville plated six runs in the bottom of the first inning. Zach Daniels drew a bases loaded walk; Chad Stevens hit an RBI Fielder’s Choice; both Luis Santana and Justin Williams hit two-run singles. Rome’s starting pitcher did not make it out of the inning.
Miguel Palma padded the lead with an RBI single in the third to score Stevens; however, Asheville would not score again until the eighth. Rome began their comeback with three runs in the fourth that included a two-out two-run double. The Braves tacked on another in the fifth.
In the top of the seventh, the Tourists came apart. Rome worked five walks and took advantage of two wild pitches to not only tie the game but take the lead 9-7. Joey Loperfido hit a solo Home Run in the bottom of the eighth to sway the momentum back Asheville’s way. Unfortunately, Rome hit a solo Home Run of their own in the top of the ninth.
The Tourists mounted one last comeback in the bottom of the ninth. Asheville loaded the bases with two outs and Williams worked a walk to bring the Tourists back to within a run at 10-9. Kenedy Corona, who had two hits in the game, worked a full count before swinging and missing at the final pitch of the game to leave the bases loaded.
Asheville’s bullpen allowed eight runs in 5.1 innings while Rome’s relievers combined to throw 8.1 frames and held the Tourists offense to three runs.
- Next: At Asheville through Sunday.
Atlanta Braves welcome Grissom, win 8-4 in Boston. Media release: It’s been an eventful 24 hours for Braves top prospect Vaughn Grissom.
At 11 p.m. ET on Tuesday, the 21-year-old found out he had been called up to the Majors. At noon on Wednesday, Grissom was en route to Fenway Park to make his debut. And at 9 p.m., he was flipping his bat as he watched his first big league hit soar over the Green Monster.
Starting at second and batting ninth, Grissom went 2-for-4 with a strikeout and a stolen base in his debut, securing his first career hit and homer in one at-bat and helping to turn two double plays in the Braves’ 8-4 win over the Red Sox.
Grissom reached base in his first at-bat after grounding into a forceout in the third. His next time up, he struck out on four pitches to open the fifth. When he stepped up to the plate for his third at-bat, Grissom hammered a first-pitch fastball out of the ballpark.
“The competitive nature kicked in,” Grissom said. “I had a couple of at-bats, and I failed a couple of times. So it was just like, ‘All right, like you're down.’ I'm not gonna say I expected it, but like, I need to do something.”
Grissom became the youngest player in AL/NL history to homer and swipe a bag in his debut -- though watching him play, it’s easy to forget his age. Whether it be his composure on the field or the conviction in his bat flip, Grissom is already displaying a big league attitude just one game in.
“He did great. Nothing fazed him,” manager Brian Snitker said.
- Next: Off Thursday; at Marlins Friday through Sunday. Schedule
- Roster: The #Braves selected the contract of INF Vaughn Grissom to the major league roster and returned RHP Kirby Yates from his major league rehabilitation assignment and reinstated him from the 10-day injured list... In order to make room on the roster, the club transferred OF Adam Duvall to the 60-day injured list, placed INF Orlando Arcia on the 10-day injured list with a strained left hamstring and optioned RHP Huascar Ynoa to Triple-A Gwinnett following Tuesday night’s game...The club also reinstated INF Mike Ford from the 10-day injured list, designated him for assignment and released him from the roster. Grissom will wear No. 18.
Football
- Friday: At Detroit, 6 p.m., Fox 5.
- Aug. 22: At the Jets, 8 p.m., ESPN.
- Aug. 27: Home vs. Jacksonville, 3 p.m.
Roster moves:
Local colleges
- Berry Vikings football, at Maryville, Sept. 3, 1 p.m.
- Shorter Hawks football, at Brevard, N.C., Sept. 3, 1 p.m.
State colleges:
Community
Deadline is Aug. 12 to register your children for fall sports from Rome-Floyd Parks and Recreation. Registration continues for football, cheerleading, baseball, softball and t-ball. Parents can register by coming to our offices at 1 Shorter Ave. on Monday through Thursday from 8:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. or on Friday until 5 p.m., or by going to our website at rfpra.com and clicking on register.
Registration for volleyball ends on Aug. 26.
Along with registration, Parks and Recreation is also looking for football, cheerleading, baseball, softball and t-ball coaches as well as officials for all of those sports. If you are interested in coaching or officiating, please contact Jeremiah Blanton by email at blantons@floydcountyga.org.
The 37th Annual Tillman Clocktower 5K Road Race and 2-Mile Health Walk will take place on Aug. 20. The event, a Peachtree Road Race Qualifier, is the oldest road race in Rome. On average, 400 walkers and runners and 75 volunteers participate in this annual event and proceeds benefit The Exchange Club Family Resource Center (www.frcrome.org).
The 5K race will start at 8 a.m., with the 2-mile health walk immediately following. Participants will gather in Heritage Park prior to the race and walk. The 5K begins on Second Avenue, runs through Historic Downtown Rome, Myrtle Hill, and includes the challenging Clocktower Hill, finishing on the levee at Heritage Park. The 2-Mile Health Walk follows a similar route, taking a gentler route up the back side of Clocktower Hill and taking advantage of our scenic Riverwalk Path to finish in the park.
Safety precautions will be taken in accordance with the CDC guidelines in effect at the time of the race. There will be no race day registration. Registration for the chip-timed 5K (USATF Certified Course) can be submitted online or downloaded at www.tillmanclocktowerrace.org or www.frcrome.org.
Pre-registration discounts are available until 8/11 (5K is $30; 2 Mile is $25). Late registration held from 8/12 until 8/16 (5K is $35; 2 Mile is $30). Teams of 10 or more (any combination of run & walk) receive a discount of $3 per person (registrations for each team must all be submitted together no later than August 11th to qualify for this discount).
Participants may pick up race packets and numbers on Friday, Aug. 19, from 3 until 6 p.m. at First United Methodist Church of Rome, Wilder Center, 202 E. Third Ave., Rome.
For more information contact the race organizers at tillmanclocktowerrace@yahoo.com or 404-723-7732.