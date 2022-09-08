BASEBALL
Rome Braves take two from Crawdads; hold 2.5-game lead in playoff chase. Media release: The Crawdads dropped both ends of Wednesday night’s doubleheader. They lost game 1 by a score of 5-0 and fell in game 2 8-2.
In game 1, Rome took an early lead with a grand slam in the second inning. They added on a run on a solo homerun in the third to take a 5-0 lead.
The ‘Dads bats were quiet throughout the first game. They managed just three baserunners through the first five innings. They finally got multiple runners on base with two singles in the sixth, but two strikeouts ended the threat. The Crawdads went 1-2-3 in the bottom of the seventh to end the game.
The offense stayed quiet in game 2, but managed to get a run across in the sixth inning of the 8-2 loss. Zion Bannister walked and advanced as Daniel Mateo was hit by a pitch. Thomas Saggese singled to left, scoring Bannister. Randy Florentino hit his fourth homer of the year in the seventh to give the ‘Dads their second run.
Crawdads pitching gave up eight runs (six earned), including a second grand slam in the second game.
- Next: At Hickory through Sunday.
- Playoff tickets now on sale. Games will be staged after season ends Sept. 11.
Atlanta Braves drop A's, 7-2. Media release: Spencer Strider’s ability to consistently overpower hitters allowed him to instantly garner attention around the baseball world. But as the Braves hurler nears the end of his great rookie season, it looks like his mental strength might be his greatest asset.
Strider again showed his resolve while helping the Braves claim a 7-2 win over the A’s at Oakland Coliseum on Wednesday afternoon. The young right-hander labored through a 36-pitch first inning and then proved nearly perfect over the remainder of his six-inning outing.
“I think this is the [start] I’m going to be most proud of so far,” Strider said.
But was it better than the 16-strikeout game Strider produced against the Rockies last week?
“This was way more impressive,” Braves catcher Travis d’Arnaud said. “He had a [long] first inning and had to battle without knowing where his fastball or offspeed pitches were. I want to say that would have been his last hitter had he not gotten that last guy out [in the first inning]. So, for him to get six innings and only give up the two runs he gave up in the first, it shows the kind of heart and fight he has when things aren’t going his way.”
- Next: Off Thursday; at Mariners Friday through Sunday. Schedule
Football
- Woodland at Pepperell
- Pebblebrook at Rome
- Union County at Armuchee
- Columbia at Cartersville
- Cass at Adairsville
- Off this week: Coosa, Darlington, Model, Unity Christian.
- Sunday: Regular season debut at 1 p.m. home vs. New Orleans. Fox 5, 92.9 the Game.
Local colleges
- Berry Vikings football: Home vs. LaGrange, 6 p.m. Saturday.
- Shorter Hawks football: Home vs. Catawba College, noon Saturday.
Community
Roman Rumble returns Saturday; here's how to help Harbor House: Harbor House, a Child Advocacy Center serving child victims of sexual and severe abuse in Floyd and Polk counties, works to provide continued services to victims by offering forensic interview services, advocacy services, and therapy.