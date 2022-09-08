BASEBALL

Rome Braves take two from Crawdads; hold 2.5-game lead in playoff chase. Media release: The Crawdads dropped both ends of Wednesday night’s doubleheader. They lost game 1 by a score of 5-0 and fell in game 2 8-2.

0
0
0
0
0

Recommended for you

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Register
Log In