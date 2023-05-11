A grand slam of emotion at AdventHealth Stadium on Wednesday as the Rome Braves saluted one of the "original" fans, Rome attorney Bill Byington.
Atlanta Braves off Thursday; at Blue Jays Friday-Sunday.
Rome Braves home through Sunday vs. Asheville.
Berry Vikings open season at home Sept. 2 vs. Huntingdon, 6 p.m.
Shorter Hawks open Thursday, Aug. 28, vs. Samford in Birmingham, 7 p.m. EDT
Today-Saturday: Barron Stadium/Maddox Track to host three high school track and field championships: A-Div. 1, 6A & Adapted. Schedule /Tickets: $8.
Saturday: Georgia High School Association state tennis championships come to the Tennis Center at Berry College. Girls play 8 a.m.-noon; boys from noon until completed. $10 per ticket.
May 19-22: GHSA baseball championships come to AdventHealth Stadium in Rome. Teams to be determined. Games at 5 p.m. Friday, noon and 5 p.m. Saturday and 7 p.m. Monday if needed. Tickets: $15 a day.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.
We have used your information to see if you have a subscription with us, but did not find one. Please use the button below to verify an existing account or to purchase a new subscription.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content. Please use the button below to manage your account.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Would you like to receive our daily news in your inbox? Signup today!
Cloudy early. Scattered thunderstorms developing later in the day. High 82F. Winds SE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40%.
Variable clouds with showers and scattered thunderstorms. Storms more numerous during the evening. Low near 65F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%.
Scattered showers and thunderstorms. High 76F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 60%.
Please disable your ad blocker, whitelist our site, or purchase a subscription
Sorry, an error occurred.
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Invalid password or account does not exist
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
No promotional rates found.
Secure & Encrypted
Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
A receipt was sent to your email.