April 6: Opening day for the 2023 season at AdventHealthPark, 7 p.m., vs. Greenville Drive.
Single-game ticket sales start this Friday at 10 a.m.
Basketball
Furman, with former Shorter coach Chad Warner as an assistant, heading to NCAA's big dance. Media release: Furman captured its first Southern Conference Tournament title and NCAA berth in 43 years with an 88-79 victory over Chattanooga on Monday night at the Harrah's Cherokee Center – Asheville. The Paladins will find out their first-round opponent and destination on the NCAA Men's Basketball Championship Selection Show, which airs on CBS at 6 p.m. on Sunday.
About Warner: He joined Furman last spring after five seasons as head coach at Flagler College, leading the Saints to a 72-63 record highlighted by an 18-3 mark in 2020-21 and 23-8 in 2021-22. He was also the head coach for eight seasons at Shorter University posting a 156-91 record. In 13 seasons as a head coach, Warner has amassed a 228-154 overall record. He started his coaching career as an assistant at Darlington.
SEC men's basketball schedule, Wednesday through Sunday. Schedule
Georgia vs. LSU tonight at 9 on SEC Network
ACC men's basketball schedule, Tuesday through Saturday. Schedule
Georgia Tech 61-60 over Florida State; faces Pitt this afternoon.
Football
The Falcons are bringing veteran leadership back to the defensive front by re-signing edge rusher Lorenzo Carter to a two-year deal.