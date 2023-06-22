romebraves20000

Catcher Drake Baldwin's single in the top of the fourth on Wednesday was a milestone for the Rome Braves: The team's 20,000 hit since debuting in Rome in 2003. Baldwin was 2 years old at the time.

 Rome Braves

 

Baseball   

