Truett's Chick-fil-A Sports: Rome Braves play two today after rainout. Atlanta Braves win, in first-place tie. John McClellan's high school picks for the week. Georgia moves to no. 2, Alabama still no. 1.
Rome Braves rained out; double dip today. Media release: Tuesday night’s series opener against the Rome Braves was postponed due to field conditions.
It will be made up in a doubleheader tomorrow, Wednesday, September 7th, with the first game starting at 5pm and the second starting approximately 30 minutes following the end of the first game. Both games will be 7 innings
Next: At Hickory through Sunday.
Playoff tickets now on sale. Games will be staged after season ends Sept. 11.
Atlanta Braves tied for first with Mets after West Coast win. Media release: Three months after an ugly performance persuaded manager Brian Snitker to call a rare team meeting, the Braves have erased a 10 1/2-game division deficit and moved into a tie with the Mets atop the National League East standings for the first time this season.
Given how exciting this division race could continue to be, it may have been fitting for the Braves to move into a first-place tie with a wacky, action-packed 10-9 victory claimed over the A’s on Tuesday night at the Oakland Coliseum. Atlanta scored nine runs through the first five innings, but needed one more to overcome Kyle Wright’s worst start of the year.
“These guys just keep fighting,” Snitker said. “They don’t panic, they never have. It would have been kind of easy in that game to kind of ‘woe is me' it. But they kept fighting the fight.”
Next: At Oakland Wednesday; Mariners Friday through Sunday. Schedule
Football
High school
John McClellan's high school picks post later this morning.
Woodland at Pepperell
Pebblebrook at Rome
Union County at Armuchee
Columbia at Cartersville
Cass at Adairsville
Off this week: Coosa, Darlington, Model, Unity Christian.
Georgia moves to no. 2 in the AP Top 25 poll, up a notch. Alabama remains no. 1. Also in the latest poll
SEC: Texas A&M at no. 6, Florida at no. 12, Arkansas at 16, Kentucky at 20, Ole Miss at 22 and Tennessee at 24.
ACC: Clemson at no. 5, Miami at 15, Pittsburgh at 17, NC State at 18, Wake Forest at 23.
This week's games:
Georgia: Home vs. Samford, 4 p.m. Saturday. Schedule
Georgia Tech: Saturday home vs. Western Carolina, 7 p.m. Schedule
Community
Roman Rumble returns Saturday; here's how to help Harbor House:
Harbor House, a Child Advocacy Center serving child victims of sexual and severe abuse in Floyd and Polk counties, works to provide continued services to victims by offering forensic interview services, advocacy services, and therapy.
You can help by supporting the annual #RomanRumble, a 5K Run/2K Walk, at Ridge Ferry Park on Sept. 10. Take part in the run or walk, or donate.