BASEBALL
Rome Braves'. Media release: Saturday night’s game against was canceled because of storms in the area and will not be made up. Hickory and Rome ar scheduled to complete the regular season in a game today at 3 p.m.
- Next: At Hickory today,
- Playoffs: Bowling Green at Rome, 7 p.m. Tuesday. Rome will host game one, then the series will shift to Bowling Green as the Hot Rods will host game two and game three if necessary. The winner advances to the league championship featuring the Aberdeen IronBirds or Brooklyn Cyclones.
Atlanta Braves topped 3-1 by Mariners. Media release: Max Fried wanted a different result than he realized after a couple solo homers doomed him in a 3-1 loss to the Mariners on Saturday night at T-Mobile Park. But as he padded his Cy Young Award resume with an otherwise strong performance, he gave the Braves more reason to feel good about the starting rotation they will carry into the postseason.
“We’ve got our five guys that we go with and I think that is part of our success this year,” Braves manager Brian Snitker said. “[Your rotation] is a big thing to being successful in this game.”
Fried has been the ace of this rotation as he has spent the past three years proving to be one of the game’s top starters. The lefty impressed again against the Mariners, but he didn’t gain enough support to overcome two solo homers. Consequently, the Braves bid adieu to their eight-game winning streak and sole possession of first place in the National League East. Atlanta now sits a half-game behind the first-place Mets.
“It was just one of those days where you had to go out there and throw scoreless ball,” Fried said. “Unfortunately, I wasn’t able to do that. But process-wise, I like the way I’m throwing the ball.”
Fried allowed a leadoff homer to Sam Haggerty in the fifth inning and then surrendered another solo shot to Eugenio Suárez in the sixth. Those accounted for the only runs he surrendered over six innings. The Mariners whiffed with nine of 16 swings taken against the left-hander’s changeup.
Still, even though Fried’s effort was impressive, it didn’t trump what the Mariners received from George Kirby, who allowed just one unearned run and three hits over six-plus innings. Dansby Swanson’s seventh-inning leadoff single came off the bat at 100.7 mph, making it the only triple-digit exit velocity surrendered by Seattle’s impressive young starter.
- Next: At Mariners Sunday; at Giants Monday through Wednesday. Schedule
Football
- Today: Regular season debut at 1 p.m. home vs. New Orleans. Fox 5, 92.9 the Game.
Local colleges
- Berry Vikings football: Vikings over LaGrange, 56-10. Media release: Berry dominated LaGrange College, 56-10, in the Vikings' home opener at Williams Field at Valhalla Stadium Saturday night, with six different Vikings finding the endzone on the night.
The Vikings came up dry offensively in the first quarter, with LaGrange leading 3-0 after the first 15 minutes. Neither team was able to convert a first down until the four minute mark after LaGrange was able to convert on the ground. With the momentum siding with the guests, the Panthers were able to pick up three points to close out the first quarter.
Brandon Cade finally gave the Viking offense a much needed spark after a 28-yard rush into Panther territory. Gavin Gray connected with Walker Williams in the endzone for a 12-yard touchdown, giving Berry their first lead, 7-3.
After another LaGrange three-and-out, an eight-yard punt gave the Vikings favorable field position. Josh Rodgers was able to get Berry deep in the red zone,allowing Gray to rush in for a 4-yard touchdown.
The Panthers were able to find their way into the endzone in the last two minutes cutting the Berry lead to 14-10. Deiondre Wilson came up with a clutch play for the second week in a row, as his 47-yard return on the ensuing kickoff gave the Vikings good field position. Just before the clock hit 0:00, Gray found Bryce Herring in the endzone on a 14-yard dart for a 21-10 lead heading into the locker room.
The Vikings started off the second half strong as Gray hit freshman Khamari Smith for a 66-yard bomb to the house. Berry would force a pair of LaGrange turnovers before finally cashing in on one, as Dealo Pearson raced 27 yards to paydirt to make it 35-10.
Berry tacked on three more touchdowns in the fourth quarter. First, Gray found Khamari Smith for a 66-yard touchdown strike. Gray would then run the quarterback draw to perfection, scoring from 15 yards out as the Vikings kept the foot on the accelerator. Finally, backup quarterback Blake Hembree found Jacob Ray for a 61-yard score to cap the contest with a 56-10 final.
Gray ended the night 14-of-27 passing for 284 yards and four touchdowns. Cade rushed for 63 yards on six attempts averaging 7.8 yards per carry. Khamari Smith had the team high in receptions, gaining 142 yards and three catches.
On the defensive side, Jake Weitkamp led the team in tackles with 11, six of which were solo. Connor Cheyunski, Dreshhawn Stevens, and Weitkamp each had sacks on the day, while Garrison Frisch had a pair of interceptions.
- Next: Home Saturday vs. Wisconsin-Whitewater, 1 p.m.
- Shorter Hawks football: Shorter moves to 2-0 with win over Catawba College, 34-21. Media release: Shorter Hawks dominated on both sides of the ball and came through with a win due to a team effort. The Hawks marched the field with 561 total yards of offense, and the Hawk defense kept Brevard College to 176 yards of total offense.
Shorter held Brevard to just a 45 yard field goal by Stamati Damalos in the first quarter, putting the Tornadoes up 3-0 going into the second.
Aeneas Dennis, senior quarterback, led the offense with 228 total passing yards. Dorian Anderson, a sophomore, received a 48 yard passing touchdown from Dennis within three minutes into the second quarter. These two connected again twice in the the second for two more passing touchdowns, making the score 21-3 going into halftime.
During the third quarter Shorter's running back, Noah Holland, ran a 4 yard touchdown in. Noah ended the game with a total of 108 yards.
The Hawks scored once again late in the third with a 28 yard pass from Aeneas Dennis to Justus Durrant.
In the fourth quarter Harold Cook came in and threw a 5 yard touchdown pass to Trevon Dirden, leaving the score 42-3.
Shorter's kicker, Nicholas Pope, was 5-5 for extra-point kicks, and Brett Bardenwerper nailed a 43 yard field goal with 4:55 seconds left in the game. Brevard's Stamati Damalos then kicked a 36 yard field goal with 23 seconds left in the game causing the game to end 45-6.
- Next: Home at noon Saturday vs. Albany State.
State colleges:
- Georgia dominates Samford, 33-0. Media release: The No. 2-ranked Georgia football team cruised to an easy 33-0 win over Samford in the Bulldogs' home opener Saturday afternoon. Stetson Bennett threw for 300 yards, the defense was dominant throughout, and kicker Jack Podlesny connected on four field goals in front of a crowd of 92,746 at Sanford Stadium.
After scoring touchdowns on its first seven drives in last Saturday's season-opening 49-3 rout of then-No. 11 Oregon in Atlanta, Georgia (2-0) didn't get into the end zone as easily against Samford (1-1), an FCS squad from the Southern Conference. Podlesny, who was busy booting extra points last week, made field goals from 27, 25, 26 and 25 yards.
Georgia ended the game with 479 yards of offense, averaging 6.4 yards per play, while the defense held Samford to 128 total yards. It was Georgia's third win in three meetings against Samford. The teams first played in 1943 when Samford was still Howard College. Georgia won that meeting 38-0 and beat Samford 42-14 in 2017.
- Next: Noon Saturday at South Carolina, ESPN. Schedule
- Georgia Tech runs by Western Carolina, 35-17. Media release: Dontae Smith ran for 102 yards and three touchdowns, and Georgia Tech held Western Carolina to just three points after the first quarter on Saturday night to defeat the visiting Catamounts, 35-17, at Bobby Dodd Stadium.
The Yellow Jackets ran for 243 yards and scored touchdowns on five of its first nine possessions, while Tech’s defense found its footing after an early WCU spurt to cruise to the victory.
Playing on just four days’ rest after Monday’s season opener against No. 4 Clemson, Georgia Tech (1-1) trailed 14-7 less than 10 minutes into the game after WCU (1-1) scored touchdowns on each of its first two possessions. However, Tech scored the game’s next 28 points to take a commanding 35-14 lead after three quarters.
Both sides of the ball contributed to the runaway win, as Tech averaged 7.1 yards per run and 6.7 yards per play and scored 35 points on just 51 plays on offense, while limiting the Catamounts to just 17 points on 75 offensive plays and forcing four turnovers on defense. All five of the Yellow Jackets’ touchdowns came on the ground, marking the first time since 2018 that they scored had as many as five rushing touchdowns in a game. Three of the Jackets’ four takeaways came via interceptions, which also marked the first time since ’18 that they had picked off three passes in a game.
- Next: Home Saturday vs. Ole Miss, 3:30 p.m., ABC. Schedule