The late evening sky over AdventHealth Stadium during a recent home stand courtesy of Mills Fitzner. The ballpark hosts the opening game of the South Atlantic League southern division championship tonight at 7.
Rome Braves begin best-of-three playoff series with Bowling Green tonight. Media release:
Playoffs: Bowling Green at Rome, 7 p.m. Tuesday. Rome will host game one, then the series will shift to Bowling Green as the Hot Rods will host game two and game three if necessary. The winner advances to the league championship featuring the Aberdeen IronBirds or Brooklyn Cyclones.
Game two of the south series would be Thursday at 7:30 p.m. in Bowling Green; Friday as well if needed.
Atlanta Braves stumble 3-2 vs. Giants. Media release: The Braves were in prime position Monday night to pull within half a game of first place in the NL East. Instead, they're treading water after a 3-2 loss to the Giants in the series opener at Oracle Park.
Atlanta has held at least a share of first place in the division for only two days this year. With 21 games remaining in the regular season, Monday brought an opportunity to make a move. The first-place Mets lost to the Cubs earlier in the day.
While the Braves made things interesting against the Giants, pulling within one thanks to a two-run eighth inning, they ultimately could not come back after top NL Rookie of the Year candidate Spencer Strider allowed three runs (two earned).
Strider, who started a turn earlier in the rotation after Kyle Wright's spot was pushed back a day due to arm fatigue, was perhaps his own harshest critic on a night when he didn't perform up to his standards.
"I just pitched like an idiot a lot of times," Strider said. "I didn't make adjustments like I needed to. My fastball was arm-side -- not by a ton, but didn't do anything to really adjust to get back to glove-side."