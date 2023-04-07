Right-hand pitcher Collin McHugh, a Berry College standout, has been placed on the 15-day injured list with right shoulder inflammation; left-hand pitcher Jared Shusterrecalled from Triple-A Gwinnett
McHugh’s move to the injured list allows the Braves to recall Shuster just three days after optioning him to Gwinnett. Shuster will likely start Friday night’s game against the Padres. The top prospect will attempt to rebound after struggling through his MLB debut on Sunday. He surrendered four runs in the first inning and then blanked the Nationals over the remainder of his 4 2/3-inning outing.
Rome wins 3-1 over Greenville to open the season at home. Starting pitcher Ian Mejia got the win. It was a pleasant night at the ballpark with 79 degrees under partly cloudy skies at first pitch. The Braves report 2,259 tickets were sold.
This weekend'sschedule: Friday vs. Greenville, 7 p.m.; Saturday, 5 p.m.; no game Sunday.
Before you go: The stadium has a clear bag policy, digital tickets and card only beginning this year. Parking is $5 per vehicle.
Seated tickets: There's a difference with weekday and weekend games. Assigned tickets are $10 to $17 per person Tuesday-Thursday; $13 and $21 for Friday-Sunday (purchased online).
Dining: New dining options this year.
Football
Spring football schedule:
Saturday: Vanderbilt, 6 p.m.
April 13: Florida, 7:30 p.m.
April 15:
Georgia Tech, 1 p.m.
Tennessee, 2:30 p.m.
Ole Miss, 3 p.m.
Georgia, 4 p.m., ESPN 2
Texas A&M, 4 p.m.
South Carolina, 7 p.m.
April 22: Alabama, 3 p.m.
Fall: Shorter vs. Samford at Birmingham, 7 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 31.