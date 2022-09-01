BASEBALL

Rome Braves drop 3-1 game to Drive. Media release: Royber Salinas, the Atlanta Braves' No. 21 overall prospect, took to the mound in game two between the Braves and Drive on Wednesday night as Rome looked to take a two game lead in the series.

0
0
0
0
0

Recommended for you

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Register
Log In