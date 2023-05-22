Berry Softball to host super regionals this Friday, Saturday. Media release: For the second year in a row, Berry has been selected to host a Super Regional as part of the NCAA D-III Softball Championship. The Vikings will play host to Belhaven this Friday and Saturday here at Kay Williams Field.
The three-game series begins with game one Friday at 2 p.m. Saturday's first pitch is set for 1 p.m., with the third game (if necessary) commencing 30 minutes following the conclusion of the first game of the day.
The Vikings (39-5) have already played Belhaven (32-11) in a doubleheader this season in Jackson, Miss. In game one, Anna Jackson hit a dramatic two-run homer to tie the game in the top of the seventh, then Morgan Frye singled to right in the ninth to plate a pair as the Vikings defeated the Blazers 5-4. In the nightcap, Belhaven would score four in the second and add a pair of unearned runs in the fifth to earn a 6-1 win.
Those games, however, will feel almost a season ago. That Feb. 11 doubleheader was the season-opener for Belhaven and the third and fourth games for the Vikings.
Belhaven will enter as winners of 17 games in a row after sweeping through the Marshall Regional hosted by East Texas Baptist. The No. 2 seed in the regional, the Blazers had a pair of 2-1 wins over Texas Lutheran that bookended their win over ETBU. Kennedy Carruth won all three games in the circle to improve to 20-4 on the season.
The Vikings saw their 24-game winning streak snapped in an 8-7 defeat to Mary Hardin-Baylor in Saturday's Belton Regional final day. Behind pitching from Casey Holloway and Danielle Sudick, a two-run homer from Frye, and a go-ahead RBI single from Katie White in the seventh, the Vikings earned a 3-2 win in the winner-take-all finale to move on to the Super Regional round.
This is the second year in a row that the two teams have reached the Super Regional round. Last year, Berry defeated Bethel to advance to the final site in Salem, Va., while Belhaven traveled and lost to Texas Lutheran.
