BASEBALL
The Rome Braves pound Tourists, 13-3. Rome takes the series, four games to two. Media release:
- Next: Off Monday; at home vs. Greensboro Tuesday through Sunday.
Atlanta Braves win sixth straight in sweep of Marlins. Final score, 3-1. Media release: Call it a comeback. Call it the Braves’ sixth win in a row. Call it a four-game series sweep. Call it whatever you want, just make sure you thank Atlanta’s young core.
After a career-high seven innings from No. 3 prospect Bryce Elder on Sunday afternoon at loanDepot park, it was 21-year-old Michael Harris II who delivered a key game-tying blow in the top of the ninth inning to ignite a rally that led the Braves to a 3-1 win and a sweep of the Marlins.
Harris, who was formerly the Braves’ No. 1 prospect before he relinquished that title to Vaughn Grissom, frequently visualizes himself delivering big hits. Not pregame, but during the game, prior to his at-bats. He will visualize himself getting a hit, of various kinds, in different situations.
The center fielder stepped to the plate to lead off the ninth and drove the first pitch he saw deep to left-center field, tying the game 1-1. A few batters later, Grissom emphatically drew an 11-pitch walk. That at-bat might have been the most impressive all afternoon, especially from a player in just his fifth Major League game.
Grissom then jetted his way home from second base to score the go-ahead run on a single from catcher William Contreras before a wild pitch allowed Matt Olson to plate an insurance run.
But the comeback wouldn’t have been possible without Elder, who set Atlanta up for a rally with his seven innings of one-run ball. His 10 strikeouts were more than double his previous career-high four K’s, as the righty tossed 104 pitches and impressed both Braves and Marlins fans alike.
Football
- Aug. 22: At the Jets, 8 p.m., ESPN.
- Aug. 27: Home vs. Jacksonville, 3 p.m.
Local colleges
- Berry Vikings football, at Maryville, Sept. 3, 1 p.m.
- Shorter Hawks football, at Brevard, N.C., Sept. 3, 1 p.m.
State colleges:
Community
Saturday: The 37th Annual Tillman Clocktower 5K Road Race and 2-Mile Health Walk. 20. The event, a Peachtree Road Race Qualifier, is the oldest road race in Rome. On average, 400 walkers and runners and 75 volunteers participate in this annual event and proceeds benefit The Exchange Club Family Resource Center (www.frcrome.org).
The 5K race will start at 8 a.m., with the 2-mile health walk immediately following. Participants will gather in Heritage Park prior to the race and walk. The 5K begins on Second Avenue, runs through Historic Downtown Rome, Myrtle Hill, and includes the challenging Clocktower Hill, finishing on the levee at Heritage Park. The 2-Mile Health Walk follows a similar route, taking a gentler route up the back side of Clocktower Hill and taking advantage of our scenic Riverwalk Path to finish in the park.
Safety precautions will be taken in accordance with the CDC guidelines in effect at the time of the race. There will be no race day registration. Registration for the chip-timed 5K (USATF Certified Course) can be submitted online or downloaded at www.tillmanclocktowerrace.org or www.frcrome.org.
Late registration ends Tuesday (5K is $35; 2 Mile is $30). Participants may pick up race packets and numbers on Friday, Aug. 19, from 3 until 6 p.m. at First United Methodist Church of Rome, Wilder Center, 202 E. Third Ave., Rome. For more: tillmanclocktowerrace@yahoo.com or 404-723-7732.