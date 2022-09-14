Romebravesplayoff

The Rome Braves celebrate a huge playoff win Tuesday night at AdventHealth Stadium and now travel to Bowling Green for game two on Thursday night. 

 Mills Fitzner

BASEBALL

Rome Braves got 'won and oh!' with playoff win over Hot Rods. Media release:  For the first time since 2018, the Rome Braves found themselves in the South Atlantic League's playoffs. Their opponent in the first round would be the first-half champion Bowling Green Hot Rods.

