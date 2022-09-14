BASEBALL
Rome Braves got 'won and oh!' with playoff win over Hot Rods. Media release: For the first time since 2018, the Rome Braves found themselves in the South Atlantic League's playoffs. Their opponent in the first round would be the first-half champion Bowling Green Hot Rods.
Rome would send Atlanta's No. 21 overall prospect Royber Salinas to the mound in game one against Bowling Green, and the Hot Rods would send Logan Workman to the mound to take on the Braves.
Workman and Salinas would go punch for punch in the opening frames, as the game would be scoreless through the first three frames. Salinas would end his night after turning in four and one third of an inning with three hits, one run, three walks and an even ten strikeouts.
Workman would hold the Braves hitless for five innings, strike out seven, and only walk two. The Braves would not record their first hit until the bottom of the seventh when Keshawn Ogans laid down a bunt single.
Bowling Green carried a one to zero lead headed into the bottom of the eighth thanks to a Johan Lopez double that scored Heriberto Hernandez. However, walks from Brandol Mezquita and Jacob Pearson would put two runners on with no outs. A Cal Conley ground out would move everyone up ninety feet, and a Geraldo Quintero single would plate a pair to give the Braves the lead.
Down to their last out in the top of the ninth, Bowling Green would come back to tie the game at two runs each thanks to a Abiezel Ramirez double off of Grant Holmes.
As the game headed to its extra frame, the Braves found themselves in prime position to take game one with the automatic runner on second. Although Kadon Morton and Jacob Pearson would go down in order to start the inning, Atlanta's No. 14 overall prospect Cal Conley would come through in the clutch.
In the bottom of the tenth, Cal Conley would hit a ground ball to second baseman Abiezel Ramirez. Ramirez would sail the throw and Brandol Mezquita would score from second to give the Braves the win.
After taking game one by a final score of three runs to two, the series now shifts to Bowling Green on Thursday. The Rome Braves only need one more win to advance to the South Atlantic League Championship Series.
Game two of the Divisional Series will be on Thursday September 15th, with first pitch scheduled for 6:35 CT, 7:35 ET. Luis De Avila is the scheduled starter for the Braves in game two.
- Playoffs: Rome at Bowling Green at 7:30 p.m. Thursday. The Hot Rods will host game two and game three if necessary. The winner advances to the league championship featuring the Aberdeen IronBirds or Brooklyn Cyclones.
Atlanta Braves bounce back with 5-1 win over Giants. Media release: With the game on the line, who would you want at the plate in a critical situation? For Braves manager Brian Snitker, it's an easy answer: Dansby Swanson.
"In big spots like that, in those situations, I wouldn't want anybody else up there," Snitker said. "He has a penchant for coming through in those situations, and he's putting together another really solid year, too."
That solid year continued in the Braves' 5-1 win over the Giants on Tuesday night, as Swanson crushed a go-ahead home run and drove in three to help snap Atlanta's season-high three-game losing streak. With the Mets' second straight loss to the Cubs, the Braves jumped up to half a game back of their division rivals with 20 games remaining in the regular season.
Swanson, who drove in both of Atlanta's runs on Monday, again came through in a critical moment, delivering the Braves their first lead of the series with a two-run homer to left field in the third inning. It was Swanson's 20th home run of the 2022 campaign, giving him back-to-back seasons with at least 20 round-trippers for the first time in his career.
The 28-year-old shortstop also provided some insurance with an RBI knock in the top of the ninth inning. Swanson's 41 RBIs with two outs are tied for fourth-most in the Majors.
- Next: At Giants today; off Thursday; home vs. Phillies Friday through Sunday. Schedule
Football
- Model at Trion
- Northwest Whitfield at Darlington
- Armuchee at Southeast Whitfield
- Towns County at Coosa
- Pepperell at Temple
- Praise Academy at Unity Christian Schoo
- Heritage of Conyers at Cartersville
- Adairsville at Lakeview-Fort Oglethorpe
- Off this week: Rome, Cass, Woodland
- Next: At L.A. Rams, 4:05 p.m. Sunday. On Fox.
Local colleges
- Berry Vikings football: Home Saturday vs. Wisconsin-Whitewater, 1 p.m.
- Shorter Hawks football: Home at noon Saturday vs. Albany State.
State colleges: