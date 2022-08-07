BASEBALL
The Rome Braves go for sweep of Greenville after 5-4 win Saturday. Media release: JJ Niekro took the mound on Saturday night as the Rome Braves and Greenville Drive met for game five in the six game series.
Entering Saturday night's contest, Niekro's lone start at AdventHealth Stadium came in his High-A debut against the Bowling Green Hot Rods. Neikro would start the night off on the wrong foot, as Nick Yorke would lead off the night with a solo home run. A wild pitch from Niekro would give the Greenville Drive a two run lead before the Braves ever stepped to the plate.
Nick Clarno would make his professional debut on Saturday night after spending time in the Coastal Plain League with the Savannah Bananas, and playing college ball with the Lenoir-Rhyne Bears earlier this year. Clarno's first professional hit would come in his first at-bat on Saturday, as he doubled home Cade Bunnell in the home half of the second inning to get the Braves on the board.
The Drive would tack on one more run before Jacob Pearson singled in the home half of the seventh to pull the Braves within one run by a score of three runs to two. The Braves would tie the game the next at-bat, as Greenville catcher Jose Garcia's throw back to the mound would rattle off the head of Cal Conley, allowing Caleb Durbin to score.
In the same at-bat, Cal Conley would give the Braves the lead with a single into center, putting Rome in front by a score of four runs to three. Nick Clarno would give the Braves an insurance run in the bottom half of the eighth with a single that scored Beau Philip. Clarno would finish the night two for four with two runs batted in.
Jake McSteen and Austin Smith would be the two men out of the bullpen for the Braves on Saturday night, and would combine to hurl three full innings, and securing the win for the Braves.
The five to four victory is the sixtieth of the 2022 campaign for the Braves and their twenty-third of the second half. The Braves still enjoy a game and a half lead over the first half champion Bowling Green Hot Rods
- Next: At home today vs. Greenville. Off Monday; at Asheville Tuesday through Aug. 14.
Atlanta Braves dominated by Mets in Saturday double header, 8-5 and 6-2. Media release: Max Fried lost his matchup against Max Scherzer and Jake Odorizzi’s Atlanta debut didn’t go as smoothly as he had hoped. Consequently, the Braves fell 5 1/2 games back in the National League East after being swept by the Mets during Saturday’s doubleheader at Citi Field.
- Next: At Mets today. Schedule
Football
- Aug. 6-10, 9:30 a.m.
- Monday. Aug. 15, Mercedes-Benz Stadium, 6:30 p.m.
- Wednesday-Thursday, Aug. 24-25, IBM Performance Field, Joint practices with Jacksonville, 1 p.m.
Preseason schedule:
- Aug. 12: At Detroit, 6 p.m., Fox 5.
- Aug. 22: At the Jets, 8 p.m., ESPN.
- Aug. 27: Home vs. Jacksonville, 3 p.m.
Roster moves: The Falcons defensive line has suffered a significant blow early in training camp. Veteran free-agent signing Vincent Taylor has ruptured his Achilles' tendon and is out for the season, head coach Arthur Smith announced after Tuesday's practice.
The injury occurred the previous day. The Falcons will bring more talent to the defensive front, now without Taylor and Eddie Goldman after the latter's retirement.
Taylor was expected to be a significant part of the defensive line's rotation, working with Grady Jarrett, Marlon Davidson, Ta'Quon Graham and Anthony Rush as major contributors.
This is the second significant major Taylor has suffered in as many seasons. He hurt his ankle in the 2021 season opener, then representing the Houston Texans, and missed the rest of the season.
Local colleges
- Berry Vikings football, at Maryville, Sept. 3, 1 p.m.
- Shorter Hawks football, at Brevard, N.C., Sept. 3, 1 p.m.
State colleges:
Community
Deadline is Aug. 12 to register your children for fall sports from Rome-Floyd Parks and Recreation. Registration continues for football, cheerleading, baseball, softball and t-ball.
Regular registration rates for all sports is active until Aug. 7 when the fees will increase. Parents can register by coming to our offices at 1 Shorter Ave. on Monday through Thursday from 8:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. or on Friday until 5 p.m., or by going to our website at rfpra.com and clicking on register.
Registration for volleyball ends on Aug. 26.
Rome-Floyd Parks and Recreation also will host to a special registration day on Saturday, Aug. 6 from noon to 4 p.m. at the main office.
Along with registration, Parks and Recreation is also looking for football, cheerleading, baseball, softball and t-ball coaches as well as officials for all of those sports. If you are interested in coaching or officiating, please contact Jeremiah Blanton by email at blantons@floydcountyga.org.
The 37th Annual Tillman Clocktower 5K Road Race and 2-Mile Health Walk will take place on Aug. 20. The event, a Peachtree Road Race Qualifier, is the oldest road race in Rome. On average, 400 walkers and runners and 75 volunteers participate in this annual event and proceeds benefit The Exchange Club Family Resource Center (www.frcrome.org).
The 5K race will start at 8 a.m., with the 2-mile health walk immediately following. Participants will gather in Heritage Park prior to the race and walk. The 5K begins on Second Avenue, runs through Historic Downtown Rome, Myrtle Hill, and includes the challenging Clocktower Hill, finishing on the levee at Heritage Park. The 2-Mile Health Walk follows a similar route, taking a gentler route up the back side of Clocktower Hill and taking advantage of our scenic Riverwalk Path to finish in the park.
Safety precautions will be taken in accordance with the CDC guidelines in effect at the time of the race. There will be no race day registration. Registration for the chip-timed 5K (USATF Certified Course) can be submitted online or downloaded at www.tillmanclocktowerrace.org or www.frcrome.org.
Pre-registration discounts are available until 8/11 (5K is $30; 2 Mile is $25). Late registration held from 8/12 until 8/16 (5K is $35; 2 Mile is $30). Teams of 10 or more (any combination of run & walk) receive a discount of $3 per person (registrations for each team must all be submitted together no later than August 11th to qualify for this discount).
Participants may pick up race packets and numbers on Friday, Aug. 19, from 3 until 6 p.m. at First United Methodist Church of Rome, Wilder Center, 202 E. Third Ave., Rome.
In its 31st year, the Exchange Club Family Resource Center provides in-home services for families using the evidence-based Exchange Club Parent Aide model, as well as a variety of parent education courses. They are a fully accredited agency in a 67-member collaborative of child abuse and neglect agencies nationwide using the Exchange Parent Aide model.
For more information contact the race organizers at tillmanclocktowerrace@yahoo.com or 404-723-7732.