BASEBALL
The Rome Braves put Drive in cruise control with 8-3 win Friday night. Media release: The Rome Braves and Greenville Drive met once again on Friday night as Royber Salinas toed the rubber for the Braves as Atlanta's No. 26 overall prospect.
Rome would get on the board in the home half of the first as Cal Conley continued his hot streak, doubling home Jacob Pearson to put the Braves up one run to none.
In the home half of the second, Jacob Pearson's hit by pitch to score Beau Philip and Cal Conley's sac fly to score Willie Carter would give the Braves a three run to none lead headed into the third.
Royber Salinas would hit a rough patch in the top of the third, as Max Ferguson would get Greenville on the board with a single into center that scored Nick Decker. A Matthew Lugo home run would tie the game at three runs each, but that is all the offense Greenville could scrape together.
Cade Bunnell would put the Braves up for good in the home half of the third with a rope shot double to straight away center. A Javier Valdes single, a Beau Philip single, and a Tyler Tolve sacrifice fly would give the Braves a eight run to three advantage.
Royber Salinas would call it a night after going four full innings and giving up three runs on four hits, but striking out eight.
Atlanta Braves reliever Darren O'Day would be the first man out of the bullpen, working a perfect top half of the fifth. Malcolm Van Buren, Ben Dum, and Trey Riley would combine for four shutout innings with five strikeouts.
The continued dominance of the Rome bullpen would give the Braves the win by a final score of eight runs to three. The win on Friday night would be their fifty-ninth of the season, and their twenty-third of the second half. The Rome Braves are still a game and a half ahead of the Bowling Green Hot Rods.
The Braves and Drive will continue the series tonight for game five, with JJ Niekro on the mound for the Braves. First pitch: 6 p.m.
- Next: At home through Sunday vs. Greenville.
- Roster: Landon Stephens has been promoted to Double-A Mississippi.
Atlanta Braves hold on for 9-6 win over Mets; double header today. Media release:
This year’s Braves outfield looks much different than the one that helped them win a World Series last year. But with Ronald Acuña Jr. and Eddie Rosario back to doing what they do, it appears the Atlanta outfielders might once again be a group of difference makers.
With the help of all three outfielders, Atlanta built a comfortable early lead and bounced back from a series-opening loss to claim a 9-6 win over the Mets on Friday night at Citi Field. Rosario hit a three-run homer in the first, Michael Harris II homered in the second and Acuña made a great catch before matching a career high with four hits, including the 500th of his career.
"I think we have the potential to have one of the best outfields in the league,” Acuña said.
- Next: At Mets today through Sunday. Schedule
Football
- Aug. 6-10, 9:30 a.m.
- Monday. Aug. 15, Mercedes-Benz Stadium, 6:30 p.m.
- Wednesday-Thursday, Aug. 24-25, IBM Performance Field, Joint practices with Jacksonville, 1 p.m.
Preseason schedule:
- Aug. 12: At Detroit, 6 p.m., Fox 5.
- Aug. 22: At the Jets, 8 p.m., ESPN.
- Aug. 27: Home vs. Jacksonville, 3 p.m.
Roster moves
Local colleges
- Berry Vikings football, at Maryville, Sept. 3, 1 p.m.
- Shorter Hawks football, at Brevard, N.C., Sept. 3, 1 p.m.
State colleges:
High schools
Today: The First Rome Wolves Splash-N-Dash Duathlon supports the running and swimming programs at Rome High. The course will be a fun and challenging 3K Run/300m Swim/3K Run format on the RHS campus. The race starts at 8 a.m. and will feature awards for the overall top three male and top three female athletes, plus the top overall male and female Masters athletes (over 40).
Community
Deadline is Aug. 12 to register your children for fall sports from Rome-Floyd Parks and Recreation. Registration continues for football, cheerleading, baseball, softball and t-ball.
Regular registration rates for all sports is active until Aug. 7 when the fees will increase. Parents can register by coming to our offices at 1 Shorter Ave. on Monday through Thursday from 8:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. or on Friday until 5 p.m., or by going to our website at rfpra.com and clicking on register.
Registration for volleyball ends on Aug. 26.
Rome-Floyd Parks and Recreation also will host to a special registration day on Saturday, Aug. 6 from noon to 4 p.m. at the main office.
Along with registration, Parks and Recreation is also looking for football, cheerleading, baseball, softball and t-ball coaches as well as officials for all of those sports. If you are interested in coaching or officiating, please contact Jeremiah Blanton by email at blantons@floydcountyga.org.
The 37th Annual Tillman Clocktower 5K Road Race and 2-Mile Health Walk will take place on Aug. 20. The event, a Peachtree Road Race Qualifier, is the oldest road race in Rome. On average, 400 walkers and runners and 75 volunteers participate in this annual event and proceeds benefit The Exchange Club Family Resource Center (www.frcrome.org).
The 5K race will start at 8 a.m., with the 2-mile health walk immediately following. Participants will gather in Heritage Park prior to the race and walk. The 5K begins on Second Avenue, runs through Historic Downtown Rome, Myrtle Hill, and includes the challenging Clocktower Hill, finishing on the levee at Heritage Park. The 2-Mile Health Walk follows a similar route, taking a gentler route up the back side of Clocktower Hill and taking advantage of our scenic Riverwalk Path to finish in the park.
Safety precautions will be taken in accordance with the CDC guidelines in effect at the time of the race. There will be no race day registration. Registration for the chip-timed 5K (USATF Certified Course) can be submitted online or downloaded at www.tillmanclocktowerrace.org or www.frcrome.org.
Pre-registration discounts are available until 8/11 (5K is $30; 2 Mile is $25). Late registration held from 8/12 until 8/16 (5K is $35; 2 Mile is $30). Teams of 10 or more (any combination of run & walk) receive a discount of $3 per person (registrations for each team must all be submitted together no later than August 11th to qualify for this discount).
Participants may pick up race packets and numbers on Friday, Aug. 19, from 3 until 6 p.m. at First United Methodist Church of Rome, Wilder Center, 202 E. Third Ave., Rome.
In its 31st year, the Exchange Club Family Resource Center provides in-home services for families using the evidence-based Exchange Club Parent Aide model, as well as a variety of parent education courses. They are a fully accredited agency in a 67-member collaborative of child abuse and neglect agencies nationwide using the Exchange Parent Aide model.
For more information contact the race organizers at tillmanclocktowerrace@yahoo.com or 404-723-7732.