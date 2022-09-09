RomanRumble2022

BASEBALL

Rome Braves fall 5-4; hold 2.5-game playoff lead with three games to go. Media release: The Crawdads staged a four-run rally in the eighth inning of Thursday night’s game to take down the Rome Braves 5-4.

