Rome Braves topped 4-1 by Drive. Media release: Ian Mejia took to the mound on Thursday night in game three against the Drive. Mejia's Thursday night start would mark his AdventHealth Stadium debut and his second start in High-A.
Mejia's first High-A start came last week in Bowling Green when the Arizona native went three innings while striking out one. Thursday would see Mejia record five strikeouts before being tagged for two runs in the third inning. Mejia would not make it out of the third inning, putting his final line score at two and two thirds of an inning, four hits, two runs, one walk and five strikeouts.
The two runs would be all the Drive needed, but they would tack on more thanks to Joe Davis. Joe Davis would drive in all four of the runs for the Drive on Thursday night, going three for five with a double.
Chih-Jung Liu would dominate the Rome offense on Thursday night, going five full innings and allowing no runs on three hits. Liu would end the night with ten punch outs of Rome Braves batters.
The lone offense from the Braves would come from Brandol Mezquita, who hit a sacrifice fly to drive in Jacob Pearson in the bottom of the sixth.
The four to one loss is Rome's fifty-first of the season, and their twenty-first of the second half. Rome's divisional lead remains at three games thanks to a Bowling Green loss on Thursday night.
- Next: Home through Sunday vs. Greenville.
- Playoff tickets now on sale. Games will be staged after season ends Sept. 11.
Atlanta Braves take game two 3-0 on historic night. Media release: Rookie right-hander Spencer Strider recorded 16 strikeouts in a 3-0 win over the Rockies on Thursday at Truist Park, the most ever by an Atlanta Brave.
It was the most by any Braves pitcher in a nine-inning game since the mound was moved to its current distance in 1893, according to Elias. Mixing precisely located high-90s fastballs and exploding sliders, Strider did something no Brave had done in modern times.
Not John Smoltz. Not Greg Maddux. Not Tom Glavine. Not Warren Spahn. Nobody. Smoltz held the Atlanta record with 15. Spahn fanned 18 in a 15-inning game in 1952, but never had more than 15 in a nine-inning game. Strider stands alone with the most dominant start in the history of one of baseball’s most pitching-rich franchises.
And he had no idea.
“I lost track after five,” Strider said. “I came out of the game and Kyle [Wright] was telling me something about John Smoltz or whatever, and I had no idea what he was talking about. It didn’t make any sense. And then somebody else said something and I just kind of looked cross-eyed at them and they were like, ‘You know what just happened?’ It was neat. It was very cool for them to tell me that.”
- Next: Marlins here through Sunday. Schedule
- Spring training 2023 schedule announced. Spring
- Roster: The #Braves returned INF Orlando Arcia from his rehabilitation assignment and reinstated him from the injured list, and reported RHP Jesse Chavez to Atlanta. The club also returned RHP Mike Soroka from his rehabilitation assignment, reinstated him from the injured list and optioned him to Triple-A Gwinnett. To make room on the 40-man roster, Atlanta transferred RHP Darren O’Day to the 60-day IL. Additionally, INF Ozzie Albies tonight begins a rehabilitation assignment with Gwinnett.
- John McClellan's picks for week three.
The games:
- Darlington vs. Christian Heritage
- Coosa vs. Gordon Central
- Model at Woodland
- Rome vs. Carrollton
- Unity Christian vs. Trinity Christian
- Cartersville vs. Allatoona
- Adairsville vs. Rabun County
- Cass vs. Drew
- Calhoun vs. Creekview
- Regular season debut Sept. 11 home at 1 p.m. vs. New Orleans. Fox 5, 92.9 the Game.
- Roster:
- Berry Vikings football, at Maryville, Saturday 1 p.m.
- Shorter Hawks football, at Brevard, N.C., Saturday, 1 p.m.
