Rome Braves fall 7-1 as Hot Rods take southern crown, Rome's season ends. Media release: The Rome Braves magical run in 2022 has come to an end.
Rome fell in the decisive game three of the South Atlantic League's Division Series on Friday night by a score of seven runs to one.
2022 Draftee and Auburn Tiger Blake Burkhalter would make his High-A debut in the win-or-go-home game for the Braves.
Burkhalter, Atlanta's No. 25 overall prospect, would record two full innings while being tabbed for two runs on four hits, one of which was a two run home run in the bottom of the second.
Rome would burn through the bullpen on Friday night, using a total of seven pitchers. Alec Barger, Trey Riley, Jake McSteen, Davis Schwab, Austin Smith, and Grant Holmes would all see action in Bowling Green.
Atlanta's No. 22 overall prospect Brandol Mezquita would provide the only offensive power for the Braves on Friday night with a solo home run in the top of the third. At the time, Mezquita's home run cut the Braves' deficit in half, making the score just two runs to one in favor of Bowling Green.
Atlanta's No. 14 overall prospect Cal Conley would finish the night 2-4 as well. Conley was the only Brave to record multiple hits on Friday.
The seven to one loss on Friday night closes the book on the 2022 campaign for the Rome Braves, and Bowling Green will advance to the South Atlantic League Championship Series to take on the Aberdeen Ironbirds.
That series will begin on Sunday in Bowling Green.
- Next: The 2023 season begins in April.
Atlanta Braves top Phillies 7-2 in series opener at home. Media release: Ronald Acuña Jr. was back in right field and his good friend Ozzie Albies was back in the lineup for the first time in three months. All seemed right for the Braves as they further energized what has been this year’s best pennant race.
Acuña stirred a sold-out crowd when he fueled a six-run eighth with a thunderous go-ahead homer that led the Braves to a 7-2 win over the Phillies on Friday night at Truist Park. The two-run opposite-field shot was a reminder of how special the young outfielder can be when he is feeling healthy.
"We’re talking about the best player in the league," Braves designated hitter William Contreras said through an interpreter. "Thank God he’s on our team. He brings energy to us."
- Next: Home vs. Phillies through Sunday. Schedule
- Roster: The Braves returned INF Ozzie Albies from his rehabilitation assignment and reinstated him from the injured list. The club also designated RHP Jay Jackson for assignment and placed INF Ehire Adrianza on the 10-day injured list with a strained left quadricep.
- Darlington 41, Northwest Whitfield 33
- Model 31, Trion 27
- Coosa 31, Towns County 14
- Unity Christian 50, Praise Academy 18
- Southeast Whitfield 28, Armuchee 21
- Temple 35, Pepperell 28
- Heritage of Conyers flattened by Cartersville, 49-0.
- Adairsville 42-20 over Lakeview-Fort Oglethorpe.
- Off this week: Rome, Cass, Woodland
- Next: At L.A. Rams, 4:05 p.m. Sunday. On Fox.
Local colleges
- Berry Vikings football: Home Saturday vs. Wisconsin-Whitewater, 1 p.m. Preview: One of the highest ranked opponents to ever visit Valhalla Stadium at Williams Field will take the field Saturday against (RV) Berry as the Vikings play host to No. 4 Wisconsin-Whitewater for a 1 p.m. kickoff.
- The two teams will meet in the second half of a home-and-home series that saw Berry fall 39-7 in Whitewater, Wis., last season. That contest was just a 6-0 game after the first quarter, but a pair of turnovers deep in Berry territory played a major factor in the Warhawks scoring 24 second quarter points.
This year, Berry enters at 2-0 following wins over Maryville and LaGrange to begin the season. UWW sits at 1-1 after falling at St. John's (MN) in the season opener before beating defending national champion and then-No. 1 Mary Hardin-Baylor 28-24 following a 99-yard touchdown drive that ended in the waning moments of the contest.
Berry's offense has shown explosiveness early in the season. The Vikings have three receivers with catches that have gone for 50 or more yards. In last week's win over LaGrange, Khamari Smith averaged 47.3 yards per reception and caught a pair of touchdown passes that were over 60 yards, including a season-best 69 yard touchdown catch.
Gavin Gray, while netting a completion percentage just under 50 percent so far this year, has thrown for 268.0 yards per game early in the young season with six touchdowns and no interceptions. The senior is helping Berry to a 19.3 yards per catch average.
Meanwhile, Berry's ground game has still been able to churn out yardage at a solid clip. The Vikings have run for 172.0 yards per game, with 2021 Southern Athletic Association Newcomer of the Year Brandon Cade running for a team-best 159 yards so far this season. The sophomore has gained 8.4 yards per carry.
On the defensive side of the ball, the Vikings forced their first three turnovers of the season last week against the Panthers. Brock Skinner earned SAA Defensive Player of the Week recognition for his 10 tackle, three sack performance against Maryville in the season opener. Garrison Frisch and Devon Davis pulled in interceptions last week for the Vikings.
All of that said, the Vikings will face a UWW team that has played two Top 10 opponents already this season. Evan Lewandowski has thrown for 477 yards and fuor touchdowns while completing 68.2 percent of his passes. Tyler Holte has been his favorite target so far, as the senior has 16 catches for 224 yards and three touchdowns. Lewandowski's game-winning pass last weekend against UMHB was a nine-yard strike in the corner of the endzone to Tommy Coates, who finished the game with three catches for 56 years.
Despite playing two of the highest ranked teams in the country, the Warhawks have allowed just 66.5 yards on the ground so far. Shane McGrail leads the UWW defense with 14 tackles, but Justin Allen has three sacks on the early season.
Tickets for Saturday's contest will be available for $10 plus tax at the box office beginning two hours before kickoff. Ticket sales will be card only for the remainder of the season.
- Shorter Hawks football: Home at noon Saturday vs. Albany State.
State colleges: