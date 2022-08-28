BASEBALL

The Rome Braves clipped 3-2 by Hot Rods. Media release: Matthew Dyer knocked a bases-loaded single in the eighth to put los Bólidos de Bowling Green (30-22, 71-46) ahead for good in a 3-2 win over the Rome Braves (33-18, 69-48) at Bowling Green Ballpark on Saturday. The Hot Rods and Braves will play the series finale on Sunday with a 1:05 PM CT first pitch.

