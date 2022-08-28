The Rome Braves clipped 3-2 by Hot Rods. Media release: Matthew Dyer knocked a bases-loaded single in the eighth to put los Bólidos de Bowling Green (30-22, 71-46) ahead for good in a 3-2 win over the Rome Braves (33-18, 69-48) at Bowling Green Ballpark on Saturday. The Hot Rods and Braves will play the series finale on Sunday with a 1:05 PM CT first pitch.
Alexander Ovalles started the scoring with a solo home run off Braves starter Dylan Spain in the bottom of the fourth. Rome hit a two-run homer in the sixth to take a 2-1 lead. Bowling Green put the first three runners on in the seventh, and Johan Lopez doubled off the right-centerfield wall to tie the game at two.
Heriberto Hernandez led off the eighth with a single, and two more Bólidos hitters walked to load the bases for Dyer. He delivered a single up the middle to plate Hernandez and give BG a 3-2 lead. Evan Reifert pitched the eighth and ninth, inducing a game-ending double-play to seal the win for Bowling Green.
Anthony Molina threw 5.1 innings with two runs allowed on one hit, one walk and seven strikeouts in a no-decision. Graeme Stinson went 1.2 innings with one hit, a walk, and two strikeouts allowed. Reifert (5-2) earned the win in 2.0 shutout frames without allowing a hit; he walked one and struck out two.
Next: at Bowling Green through Sunday.
Atlanta Braves falls to St. Louis, 6-5. Media release: John Schuerholz often said, “Winners make commitments, and losers make excuses,” during his long Hall of Fame career.
The longtime Braves executive would have been proud of how Charlie Morton and Kenley Jansen responded to the troubles they encountered in a 6-5 loss to the Cardinals on Saturday night at Busch Stadium. Jansen walked in the game-ending run and then took full accountability.
“We’re all human,” Jansen said. “Of course, we don’t ever want to blow a game. But that’s the nature of the game. You’ve got your ups, you’ve got your downs and you’ve got to fight through it. I know how to come back and get back on top.”
Moments after Jansen took responsibility, Morton quickly took blame for allowing the two, two-run homers that gave the bullpen no room for error.
“Giving up four runs [in five innings], that put the guys in a tough spot,” Morton said. “Overall, I don’t see anything bad, other than I didn’t do my job.”