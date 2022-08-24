The Rome Braves . Media release: Nathan Wiles struck out seven in 5.0 dominant innings to help the Bowling Green Hot Rods (28-20, 69-44), earn a 3-1 victory against the Rome Braves (31-16, 67-46) at Bowling Green Ballpark on Tuesday. The Hot Rods and Braves will continue their six-game series on Wednesday with a 6:35 PM CT first pitch.
Rome started the scoring with a solo home run in the first, and Bowling Green took the lead in the third. Tyler Frank led off the frame with a single, and advanced to third on a base-hit by Mason Auer. Alika Williams drove him in to tie the game at one on a sacrifice fly. Dillon Paulson flied out to center, and Auer tagged and score the go-ahead run. The game stayed at 2-1 until the seventh, when Williams drove in a run on a groundout with the bases loaded to extend the Hot Rods’ lead to 3-1. BG retired nine of the final 10 batters to secure the 3-1 win against Rome.
Wiles (1-1) earned the victory with one run allowed on one hit in 5.0 innings of work with seven strikeouts. Graeme Stinson recorded 2.0 shutout innings, striking out three and allowing one hit. Kyle Whitten recorded the save in 2.0 shutout innings with one hit allowed.
Next: at Bowling Green today through Sunday.
Atlanta Braves over Pirates, 6-1. Media release: Facing Ronald Acuña Jr., Dansby Swanson and Austin Riley to begin a game can be intimidating for any pitcher. But the numbers show it’s quite dangerous to also face anybody the Braves have placed in the final three spots of their lineup this year.
Max Fried strengthened his Cy Young Award resume and the bottom of the Braves’ lineup once again delivered in a 6-1 win over the Pirates on Tuesday night at PNC Park. Atlanta tallied one hit through the first four innings, then began a five-run fifth with six straight hits.
“Just looking at it numbers-wise, it’s a pretty crazy lineup,” said Braves left fielder Robbie Grossman, who has enhanced Atlanta’s bottom-of-the-lineup success since being acquired from the Tigers on Aug. 2.
Next: At Pittsburgh today, Wednesday; off Thursday; at St. Louis Friday through Sunday. Schedule
Roster:
Football
High school
John McClellan's high school picks for week two post later this morning.
Saturday, preseason finale: Home vs. Jacksonville, 3 p.m. Fox 5, 92.9 the Game.
Regular season debut Sept. 11 home at 1 p.m. vs. New Orleans. Fox 5, 92.9 the Game.
Roster: The Falcons made a series of roster moves on Tuesday afternoon to meet the 80-man roster limit now mandated by the NFL this week.
Receivers Auden Tate and Geronimo Allison, defensive back Lafayette Pitts and outside linebacker Kuony Deng were cut, the team announced, and defensive lineman Jalen Dalton was waived with an injury.
There are some bigger names in this group, including a few perceived contenders for a spot on the original 53-man roster.
Dalton was in that group, practiced with first and second units to establish a role in the defensive line rotation. He started Monday night's preseason game against the Jets – Grady Jarrett didn't play – and had a tackle for loss over 16 defensive snaps.
Injury obviously played a role here, though details on it might have to wait until Arthur Smith's next press conference on Wednesday afternoon. If Dalton clears waivers, he'll revert to the Falcons injured reserve and be out for the season unless an injury settlement is reached.
The Falcons have one more roster cut remaining, needing to trim it to 53 on Aug. 30.