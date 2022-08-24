Roster moves

BASEBALL

The Rome Braves . Media release: Nathan Wiles struck out seven in 5.0 dominant innings to help the Bowling Green Hot Rods (28-20, 69-44), earn a 3-1 victory against the Rome Braves (31-16, 67-46) at Bowling Green Ballpark on Tuesday. The Hot Rods and Braves will continue their six-game series on Wednesday with a 6:35 PM CT first pitch.

0
0
0
0
0

Recommended for you

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Register
Log In