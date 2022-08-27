The Rome Braves win 6-5 over Hot Rods. Media release: Nate Soria hit a go-ahead three-run homer before the Bowling Green Hot Rods (29-22, 70-46), stranded the tying run on second in the ninth in a 6-5 loss to the Rome Braves (33-17, 69-47) at Bowling Green Ballpark on Friday. The Hot Rods and Braves will continue their six-game series on Saturday with a 6:35 PM CT first pitch.
Rome started the scoring with a two-run homer in the second. Bowling Green came all the way back in the sixth. Alexander Ovalles singled and Alika Williams reached after being hit by a pitch from Braves starter J.J. Niekro. The next two hitters struck out before Nate Soria the ninth pitch of his at-bat over the left-centerfield wall for a go-ahead three-run home run that gave Bowling Green a 3-2 lead. Rome took the lead right back with four runs in the seventh to give them a 6-3 advantage.
Bowling Green mounted a comeback in the ninth, with Mason Auer and Ovalles reaching base after being hit by Braves reliever Austin Smith. Williams reached on a fielder’s choice that moved Auer to third, and Auer scored on a wild pitch to cut the deficit to 6-4. Hernandez hit a double off the right-field wall to plate Williams and put BG within one, but the Hot Rods couldn’t complete the comeback and fell 6-5 to the Braves.
Next: at Bowling Green through Sunday.
Atlanta Braves 11-4 over St. Louis. Media release: Instead of worrying about when Spencer Strider might show signs of fatigue, it would seemingly be more enjoyable to just watch the young hurler put the finishing touches on what has been one of the best rookie seasons in Braves history.
Strider again looked fresh and dominant as he helped Atlanta keep rolling with an 11-4 win over the Cardinals on Friday night at Busch Stadium. He didn’t become a starter until the end of May, but within his next two starts, he could own the modern era franchise rookie record for strikeouts in a season.
“He’s been incredible,” catcher and designated hitter William Contreras said. “He throws 100 [mph]. He throws strikes. Catching him is hard. I can’t even imagine taking at-bats against him.”
Contreras tallied a career-high four hits for the Braves, who have gone 15-2 since Aug. 9. Contreras’ contributions aided Strider, as he notched seven strikeouts while allowing one run on six hits and one walk over six innings.
Today, preseason finale: Home vs. Jacksonville, 3 p.m. Fox 5, 92.9 the Game.
Regular season debut Sept. 11 home at 1 p.m. vs. New Orleans. Fox 5, 92.9 the Game.
Roster: The Falcons have brought back tight end Tucker Fisk, the organization announced on Friday. Fisk was released 10 days ago upon the initial 85-man cut down along with linebacker Rashad Smith, defensive back Tre Webb and punter Seth Vernon. It was also the day the Falcons placed cornerback Cornell Armstrong on injured reserve. The Falcons later reached an injury settlement for Armstrong, waiving him from IR on Wednesday. Atlanta announced it has re-signed the undrafted free agent out of Stanford, while releasing offensive lineman Rick Leonard to make room on the now 80-man roster. With one final preseason game left before the 53-man cut down on August 30, the Falcons coaching staff and front office have decisions to make over the course of the next five days to decide who they want to keep in Atlanta.