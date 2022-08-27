BASEBALL

The Rome Braves win 6-5 over Hot Rods. Media release: Nate Soria hit a go-ahead three-run homer before the Bowling Green Hot Rods (29-22, 70-46), stranded the tying run on second in the ninth in a 6-5 loss to the Rome Braves (33-17, 69-47) at Bowling Green Ballpark on Friday. The Hot Rods and Braves will continue their six-game series on Saturday with a 6:35 PM CT first pitch.

